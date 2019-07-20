Andre Iguodala Free Agency: Lakers, Rockets Among 5 Buyout Options

As Andre Iguodala remains in the world of unknown as it relates to his NBA future, the current Memphis Grizzlies forward appears likely to start the 2019-20 season elsewhere. After the trade which sent him to Memphis following a seven-year stint with the Golden State Warriors, there’s been talk of another potential deal or simply a buyout from the team.

If Iguodala is indeed bought out, then he’d be free to sign with any team he chooses. But as far as a trade goes, it appears many of the top contenders could have a tough time getting a deal done due to their current salary cap situations. A number of teams have reportedly shown interest, and we’re going to evaluate the best options for Iguodala specifically on the buyout market.

Lakers, Rockets Among Top Fits for Andre Iguodala

Neither the Los Angeles Lakers nor the Houston Rockets are likely going to be able to make a trade for Iguodala work, but both would love to add him following a buyout. Iguodala is currently due more than $17.185 million this season, per Spotrac, creating a tough situation for many of the teams with interest.

As The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported previously, the Rockets are among two teams “strongly pursuing” Iguodala, but trade talks have since stalled. Not surprisingly, another team who was mentioned along with the Rockets is the Lakers.

According to Hoop Central, the initial report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski pointed to the Lakers being the team who will land Iguodala if/when he’s bought out. That can’t be considered surprising, and the addition of the former Warriors guard/forward would be an excellent piece to add to either team’s second unit.

Clippers, Nuggets & Mavericks Other Options for Iguodala

In the above report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the other team he cites along with the Rockets who have been aggressive in their pursuit of Iguodala is the Los Angeles Clippers. Obviously, similar to the situation with the Lakers and Rockets, the Clippers would love to add a talented player with the level of postseason experience Iguodala has. Unfortunately, after signing Kawhi Leonard and acquiring Paul George via trade, attempting to make a trade work is a bit tough.

Another report which came to light roughly one week ago was from Marc Stein of the New York Times. Stein also cited the Lakers, Rockets and Clippers but proceeded to point out the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets as two additional teams with interest.

If Iguodala were to sign with the Nuggets, it would set up a reunion of the one season he spent there in 2012-13. Over the span of that year, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

While Iguodala has played fewer minutes on average during his time with the Warriors, he’s been a key member of the team’s three championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

