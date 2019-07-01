Since being traded to the Los Angele his Lakers, Anthony Davis has remained mostly quiet. Save for the Instagram workout videos showing Davis’ grueling offseason regimen, Laker fans haven’t had much insight into their newest superstar.

A transcendent talent, Davis has, for the most part, let his play do the talking for him thus far in his career. Despite his excellent play, however, Davis hasn’t had much media exposure playing on mediocre Pelicans teams. The Lakers offer him arguably basketball’s biggest platform to establish himself as a household name and (hopefully) eventually an all-time great.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Only Has One Thing on His Mind

I talked to Anthony Davis for his first interview since getting traded to the Lakers. “My goal is to win a championship. I expect to win every time I step on the court, every game. That’s what it’s about – winning titles. That’s the only thing on my mind.” https://t.co/kFZ4kMrEfN — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 1, 2019

Although Los Angeles has been known for its off-court distractions over the years, Davis broke his silence in an interview with the LA Times’ Arash Markazi stressing there is only one thing he cares about – winning. Davis came to Los Angeles to win and the duo of him and LeBron James is one of the league’s deadliest already. When you factor in that the Lakers are actively pursuing Kawhi Leonard, it seems that the purple and gold could be set up for the next half-decade to compete for titles.

LA Times –

“Money comes and goes; your legacy is forever,” Davis said. “I think how you establish yourself in the NBA and what you do on and off the court is something that people will remember forever. Obviously, our money is public and people know what we make, but at the end of the day no one cares about how much money you make.”

This helps to explain why Davis would willingly leave tens of millions of dollars on the table by forgoing re-signing with the Pelicans and instead forcing a trade. The Pelicans showed no ability to build a contender around Davis and the transcendent talent knew he had to relocate to a bigger market willing to accommodate his needs. It is clear that legacy is important to Davis and joining the pantheon of great Laker big men is a historic achievement that will surely help bolster Davis’ coveted legacy.

Lakers Sign Troy Daniels

Troy Daniels does one thing, and one thing VERY well. Thankfully that thing is exactly what the Lakers desperately need. And if for the minimum, which I expect it to be, solid get considering that great ability to shoot. Data courtesy of: @The_BBall_Index pic.twitter.com/F6GcJOQghe — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) July 1, 2019

A small footnote on the day is the Lakers’ signing of Troy Daniels, the journeyman shooting guard. Daniels is a very solid three-point shooter and given the Lakers’ roster makeup (or lack thereof) is an ideal fit for a spot off the bench. His minimum salary won’t impact the Lakers’ ability to navigate creating space for a max contract – like the one they are hoping goes to Kawhi Leonard.

Regardless of if the Lakers land Leonard or not, expect Daniels to have a solid role for the Lakers off the bench as a reliable three-point shooter who can help give LeBron James and Anthony Davis a bit more room to operate on the inside when he takes the floor.