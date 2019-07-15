Baker Mayfield Gets in Training During Honeymoon in Hawaii [WATCH]

Baker Mayfield might be on his honeymoon, but that’s not stopping the Cleveland Browns quarterback from getting in some work to prepare for the team’s training camp later this month.
Emily Mayfield posted video of Baker training on his patio overlooking the Pacific Ocean, assuring Cleveland Browns nation that their QB won’t be a step behind when training camp rolls around at the end of the month.
“Don’t worry Cleveland Browns nation,” the new dubbed Mrs. Mayfield wrote. “He’s still getting his work in, even on the honeymoon.”
The pair were married earlier this month in California. The wedding hosted big NFL names from the Browns roster and around the league. Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. were just some of the players who celebrated the former Heisman winner’s wedding. Several of his former Oklahoma teammates were also reportedly in attendance for the event.
Baker Mayfield Getting Used to Married Life
Before heading to the Aloha State, the pair shared their first video as a couple on Instagram.
“What’s up everybody. Mr. Mayfield checking in here with Mrs. Mayfield,” he says on the video. “My goodness. I’m married. We’re married.”
Baker then delivers a long stare at the camera, letting the fact that he’s married sink in.
According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Wilkinson and Mayfield’s relationship became public when they were spotted together at a Los Angeles Clippers game in January 2018. Mayfield locked Wilkinson up long-term last year, proposing to her and announcing it to the world in an Instagram post.
“Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl,” he wrote in the post. “Emily Wilkinson, I love you.”
Baker Mayfield Preparing for Expectation-Laden Sophomore Season
After surpassing Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3 last season, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and had and 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. The Browns finished 7-8-1 and Mayfield proved he was well worth the No. 1 overall pick, breaking the record for touchdown passed by a rookie.
Mayfield needed just 13.5 games to set the new rookie mark. Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning — who previously shared the record — started all 16 games their rookie seasons. Now he’s got a full year and offseason as QB1 to show the league what he’s made of. Plus, Baker’s got an elite No. 1 wide receiver talent in Beckham.
Mayfield has garnered some big-time attention as an MVP candidate and is listed among the top 10 candidates to take home the NFL’s top honor, coming in at 25-1 in the latest odds released by Westgate SuperBook. The Browns’ second-year QB is tied with Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and Falcons signal-caller Matt Ryan.
NFL.com’s Adam Schein had previously listed Mayfield as one of his MVP favorites — behind only Philip Rivers and defending MVP Patrick Mahomes. He said that if the former No. 1 overall pick leads Cleveland back to the playoffs and an AFC North division title, it will help Mayfield get an edge in the voting.
“Mayfield won’t fail. He can’t fail. He has the talent, moxie, work ethic, accuracy and leadership skills to push the Browns to the playoffs,” Schein wrote of Mayfield. “Mayfield will get extra credit for driving Cleveland to an AFC North title, fighting against both a tough group of division rivals and the Browns’ long, established history of dreadful, misguided ineptitude.”
