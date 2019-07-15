Baker Mayfield Gets in Training During Honeymoon in Hawaii [WATCH]

Baker Mayfield might be on his honeymoon, but that’s not stopping the Cleveland Browns quarterback from getting in some work to prepare for the team’s training camp later this month.

Emily Mayfield posted video of Baker training on his patio overlooking the Pacific Ocean, assuring Cleveland Browns nation that their QB won’t be a step behind when training camp rolls around at the end of the month.

“Don’t worry Cleveland Browns nation,” the new dubbed Mrs. Mayfield wrote. “He’s still getting his work in, even on the honeymoon.”

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield getting in some work in Hawaii in his honeymoon 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/wnp096s6wd — Heavy on Browns (@HeavyOnBrowns) July 15, 2019

The pair were married earlier this month in California. The wedding hosted big NFL names from the Browns roster and around the league. Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. were just some of the players who celebrated the former Heisman winner’s wedding. Several of his former Oklahoma teammates were also reportedly in attendance for the event.

Baker Mayfield Getting Used to Married Life

Before heading to the Aloha State, the pair shared their first video as a couple on Instagram.

“What’s up everybody. Mr. Mayfield checking in here with Mrs. Mayfield,” he says on the video. “My goodness. I’m married. We’re married.”