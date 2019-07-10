Baker Mayfield Checks in on MLB All-Star Game From Honeymoon [WATCH]

Cleveland is never far from Baker Mayfield’s heart — even when he’s on his honeymoon.

Mayfield might not be in town for the MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, but the Browns star quarterback made sure to check in with the event being held in his city.

Mayfield delivered a message on the Cleveland Indians official Twitter account, showing off his new wedding ring.

“What’s up everybody, welcome to The Land,” Mayfield said. “Wish I could be there with you guys, but I had a prior commitment (points to his wedding ring). Well, enjoy the game, and remember, go Cleveland.”

The man knows how to rally a city together. Mayfield will be back in Cleveland soon. The Browns’ training camp begins on July 25.

Baker Mayfield Is Married and He Can’t Believe It

Mayfield was married last weekend to his fiancee, Emily Wilkinson. The wedding was in Malibu, California on Saturday and hosted big NFL names from the Browns roster and around the league. Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. were just some of the players that celebrated at the former Heisman winner’s wedding. Several of his former Oklahoma teammates were also reportedly in attendance for the event.

Mayfield shared the first video of he and his wife, Mrs. Mayfield on his Instagram story over the weekend.

“What’s up everybody. Mr. Mayfield checking in here with Mrs. Mayfield,” he says on the video. “My goodness. I’m married. We’re married.”

First look at Mr. and Mrs. Mayfield #Browns pic.twitter.com/wu8tPwRgTo — Heavy on Browns (@HeavyOnBrowns) July 7, 2019

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Wilkinson and Mayfield’s relationship became public when they were spotted together at a Los Angeles Clippers game in January 2018. Mayfield locked Wilkinson up long-term last year, proposing to her and announcing it to the world in an Instagram post.

“Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl,” he wrote in the post. “Emily Wilkinson, I love you.”

The Mayfield’s Wedding With a Cause

Wilkinson used the awareness around her wedding to the star quarterback to raise awareness for Vow, which she explained in a post before the big day.

As happy as my upcoming wedding makes me, I’m aware of the fact that not everyone gets the choice of who they marry. The Knot has launched a new partnership with VOW, a global initiative to end child marriage by 2030. You can help raise money by posting a Ring Finger Selfie today through October 11th with #VowForGirls. The Knot, Crate & Barrel and Malia Mills will donate a dollar, up to $35k, for every post. 12 million girls are married against their will before they reach 18. Child marriage happens around the world—even in the US—cutting across countries, cultures, religions and ethnicities. Child marriage is not a decision a girl gets to make.