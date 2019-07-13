BIG3 Basketball 2019: Rules, Rosters, Former Champions & Top Players

The 2019 season of the BIG3 Basketball league has drawn plenty of attention for a number of reasons. The league which was founded by hip hop artist and actor Ice Cube along with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz takes a unique spin on popular 3-on-3 basketball. But beyond that, it provides fans with the chance to see some of their favorite former professional players on the hardwood.
The league was founded in 2017 and as of the current year has increased its number of total teams to 12 from eight in the previous years. For 2019, the BIG3 will split games that are played each week between two different locations. For example, Week 1 featured three games at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and three others at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on opening day.
We’re going to take a look at some of the rules, former champions and top players/rosters for the 2019 season.
BIG3 Basketball Rules
All games are played in half-court setting and feature a three-point line along with standard two-pointers from inside the arc. One big difference is the fact that the BIG3 offers the chance for players to knock down a four-pointer which is 30 feet away from the basket. There are three different four-point zones, as Bleacher Report’s Alec Nathan previously explained.
As News4SanAntonio’s Jeff Garcia revealed, the age minimum is now set at 27 years old beginning in 2019, which was lowered from 30. All players must have played in the NBA or professionally in an international setting to be eligible to play.
One very interesting difference in the BIG3 rules compared to anywhere else is that if a player is fouled, they get one “free throw” worth the number of points for the shot they attempted. So if a player was fouled shooting a four-pointer, they’ll attempt their foul shot from there and it’s worth four points if made.
As far as takebacks off missed shots go, if the ball touches the rim, then a defensive rebound has to be taken back. But if a player airballs a shot, the defensive team can immediately score without taking the ball back. The same stands true if there’s a steal and the ball hasn’t touched the rim.
All games are played to 50 points, but they feature the win-by-two rule, so if a team trailing 49-48 hits a two-point shot and holds a 50-49 lead, the game isn’t over.
Previous BIG3 Champions
With the BIG3 now in its third year, there have been two champions crowned. Trilogy won the inaugural title and completed an undefeated season in the process. Their roster for the first year included Kenyon Martin as the captain, along with Al Harrington, Rashad McCants, James White and Dion Glover. They were coached by Rick Mahorn and Martin was named the BIG3 Player Captain of the Year.
Year No. 2 featured a new champion in Power, a group led by head coach Nancy Liberman, the first woman coach in a professional men’s sports league. That season’s team featured captain Corey Maggette, Cuttino Mobley, Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis, Chris ‘Birdman’ Andersen, Ryan Gomes and Quentin Richardson.
BIG3 Rosters for 2019
*Note: All roster information courtesy of BIG3.com along with Colin Ward-Henninger and DJ Siddiqi of CBS Sports.
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (Captain)
- Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
- Larry Sanders
- Mario Chalmers
- Tre Simmons
- Coach: Gary Payton
3’s Company
- DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
Baron Davis (Co-Captain)
- Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
- Dijon Thompson
- Andre Emmett
- Jason Maxiell
- Dahntay Jones
- Coach: Michael Cooper
Aliens
- Andre Owens (Captain)
- Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
- Greg Oden
- Brandon Rush
- Robert Vaden
- Ryan Hollins
- Coach: Nate Archibald
Ball Hogs
- Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
- Josh Childress (Co-Captain)
- DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
- Will McDonald
- Marcus Williams
- Jermaine Taylor
- Coach: Rick Barry
Bivouac
- Josh Smith (Captain)
- Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
- Will Bynum (Co-Captain)
- Shawne Williams
- C.J. Leslie
- Dion Glover
- Coach: Reggie Theus
Enemies
- Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
- Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)
Lamar Odom (Co-Captain)
- Royce White
- Craig Smith
- Frank Robinson
- Coach: Rick Mahorn
Ghost Ballers
- Mike Bibby (Captain)
- Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
- Alex Scales
- Jamario Moon
- Mike Taylor
- Coach: George Gervin
Killer 3s
- Stephen Jackson (Captain)
- Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
- Franklin Session (Co-Captain)
- Donte Greene
- C.J. Watson
- Eddy Curry
- Coach: Charles Oakley
Power
- Corey Maggette (Captain)
- Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)
- Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis (Co-Captain)
- Mychel Thompson
- Ryan Gomes
- Quentin Richardson
- Chris ‘Birdman’ Andersen
- Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Tri State
Jermaine O’Neal (Captain)
- Amar’e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)
- Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
- Yakhouba Diawara
- Jason Richardson
Bonzi Wells
- Coach: Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving
Trilogy
- Jason Terry (Captain)
- David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
- James White (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Arroyo
- Sam Young
- Patrick O’Bryant
- Coach: Kenyon Martin
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (Captain)
- Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
- Jannero Pargo
- Chris Johnson
- Sergerio Gipson
- Alan Anderson
- Coach: Lisa Leslie
**As TMZ Sports revealed, Lamar Odom, Baron Davis, Jermaine O’Neal and Bonzi Wells were all cut from the BIG3 league. Ice Cube cited that the league can’t afford players who have “health issues” sitting on the bench the entire game.
Through the first three weeks of BIG3 play, Joe Johnson led the league in points (73) and assists (14) while Reggie Evans of the 3 Headed Monsters had racked up a league-leading 42 rebounds. Other noteworthy scorers included Craig Smith of Enemies (68 points), Tri-State’s Amar’e Stoudemire (66), Power’s Cuttino Mobley (57) and 3 Headed Monsters’ Rashard Lewis (52).
