Browns Fans Deliver Hilarious Baker Mayfield Theme Song [WATCH]

Baker Mayfield is inspiring a lot of creativity in Cleveland.

With his outspoken personality of gunslinger style of play, the second-year quarterback has grown into a certified star in the NFL, seeing his face and quotes on everything from bumper stickers to t-shirts and murals in the city.

However, Mayfield has never had an entire song dedicated to him, which is exactly what some fans have put together for the Browns’ QB.

“Baker got back,” which is a remix to the popular Sir-Mix-a-Lot hit, “Baby Got Back,” is the perfect theme song for Browns training camp.

Here are some of the more creative lyrics that should have Browns fans rolling on the floor.

When Baker is feeling dangerous with smile upon his face, you get hot, wanna buy him a shot. Cause you know know that boy is not going to stop until the clock hits zero. That’s my quarterback and he’s my hero.

Odell Beckham Jr., some say we gon’ ruin ya. But excuse me, excuse me — Colin Cowherd is just a groupie.

I’m tired of Twitter posts, saying Kitchens ain’t the most, because Freddie is the man and that’s a fact.

Shake that Dawg Pound Butt, Baker Got Back.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield Gets Mural in Downtown Cleveland

Cleveland Browns fans are not just rapping about their QB — they’re immortalizing him through art.

Jason Tetlak, an accomplished interactive artist and noted Cleveland Browns fan, will be painting a mural celebrating the team’s QB and his now-famous quote, “I woke up feeling dangerous.”

Mayfield dropped the line after a 28-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last season in which he threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

“There is a lot of excitement building around the upcoming season and about the future of the city in general. I think Baker really encapsulates that young, hungry mentality we have in northern Ohio right now, so he was a perfect subject. It’s like the whole area suddenly ‘woke up feeling dangerous,’” Tetlak told News 5 Cleveland. “To have a piece here that my family and friends will be able to see when they cheer on the Browns this fall is definitely special.”

Tetlak holds the Guinness Book record for largest anaglyph 3D mural, which was a massive 23-foot by 90-foot masterpiece celebrating the Beastie Boys. He uses the “red-reveal effect” to show a hidden message.

Baker Mayfield’s Big Time Expectations for Second Season

Mayfield only needed 13 starts to have a record-setting season with the Browns as a rookie. Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns as the Browns finished 7-8-1 and Mayfield set the record for touchdown passes by a rookie, which was previously held by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

Now the main attraction at minicamp after a busy offseason, Mayfield has said things are slowing down for him on the field.

“Everything is not moving as fast. Just trying to get settled in a little more, handling the little things and getting the team together because that is what is important is making sure we are on the same page and fine-tuning things,” Mayfield told reporters. “We are not going to be perfect, but as long as we communicate and we get on the same page, we will be able to work on that moving forward.”

