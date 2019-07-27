Browns Rookie Corner Greedy Williams: ‘I Make Plays’

Greedy Williams is quickly earning a reputation as a playmaker with the Cleveland Browns.

The rookie corner, who was a second round pick in this year’s draft, has made a name for himself at training camp with some highlight reel plays. Most notably, the LSU product snagged a Baker Mayfield pass in front of Odell Beckham Jr. during Friday’s practice.

Williams working sparingly with the starters during the first two days of camp, but ran the the No. 1 unit on Saturday in pads, opposite of Denzel Ward.

Greedy Williams jumps in front of OBJ for the interception pic.twitter.com/PJoPe7CxzI — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 26, 2019

“When plays come my way, I make them,” Williams said after Saturday’s practice. “I just know I have to keep building. Come back every day, just keep building and put myself in a great position to be with the ones. Right now, I am just happy where I am. I am ready to keep building each and every day.”

Starting Job Not Being Gifted to Greedy With Browns

The Browns coaching staff has to like what they’ve seen out of Williams so far, proving well worth the risk of trading up to take him with the 46th overall pick of the draft.

But despite his early success, which included a solid minicamp as well, head coach Freddie Kitchens isn’t gift wrapping a starting spot for Williams just yet.

“We make a decision going into training camp of how we are going to start. You can’t play but 11 at a time, and that is who ended up out there first,” Kitchens told reporters in response to a question about Williams starting. “There are a lot of positions that people may have penciled in, but we are competing for these jobs. Hell, (Terrance) Mitchell is not going anywhere. He is going to be here and he is going to compete. T.J. Carrie is going to be here. They are going to compete. Greedy is not going to just get handed the job.”

Kitchens kept it simple when asked what he wants to see out of Williams.

“I think he needs to continue to get better at everything,” Kitchens said. “He just needs to keep getting better every day. I don’t know if there is any one thing I can point out. He just needs to get better.”

Greedy Looking Like a Steal so Far for Browns

For much of the draft process, Williams looked like a sure-fire first round pick. However, the LSU standout fell into the second round, where the Browns could swoop him up.

One of the major knocks on Williams in the draft was his unwillingness to make contact and tackle. However, Browns general manager John Dorsey did not sound one bit concerned about the issue following the draft.

“I have no problem with his tackling,” Browns general manager Dorsey said. “He’ll get you down. Corners are paid to cover.”

When it comes to coverage, Williams is proving to be a rare talent, and like any rookie, his ceiling is still a ways away. However, a unique benefit for Williams is being able to work against Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. in practice every day — two Pro Bowl wide receivers that are sure to rest the rookie if they see him slipping.

“That’s a big boost,” Williams said. “Those are high tier guys, if you got some of those guys on your team to make a defense better, then I’d rather have them two come out every day.”

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Releases the Ultimate Browns Hype Video