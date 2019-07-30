Odell Beckham Claps Back After Being Blasted for Not ‘Earning It’

Odell Beckham landed at No. 23 on the NFL Top 100 list, which was much too high according to one talking head.

Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson addressed OBJ landing in the top fourth of players in the league on the Good Morning Football Show on NFL Network and has some harsh words for the Cleveland Browns pass-catcher.

“I’ll praise him whenever he needs to be praised, but I’ll criticize him and motivate him whenever I find the lane to,” Burleson said. “I’m not sure if he was given the 23rd spot because he earned it.”

Burleson reels off some names from last season that had better years than Beckham, bringing up Robert Woods, TY Hilton, Mike Evans, Juju Smith-Schuster, Keenan Allen, Davante Adams and Adam Thielen. All were announced in the picks preceding Beckham on the list. It should be noted that Beckham missed four games with a quad injury last year, but still totaled 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

Burleson Blasts Beckham: Let’s See What You Can Do

Burleson didn’t mince words when asked about what he expects from a receiver of Beckham’s caliber, especially considering some of the talking he has done off the field this offseason.

“He’s respected by his peers, of course by the work he puts in. And they’re going to appreciate Odell when he does balls out. But he was put on the list in the 20s because he was a good receiver last year, but more of a rockstar,” Burleson said. “What I’m saying to Odell is that you were eighth once on this list. Go ahead and get top five. Say you’re the best in the game? Go ahead and get No. 1. You think you want to go out there and prove to everyone that you are the man? It’s not going to happen by being a decent receiver that puts up six TDs and 1,000 yards. Go get the triple crown — catches, yards, touchdowns. Take your team to the playoffs. Then crack top five and be No. 1. Because 23 — Odell — I’m not necessarily sure you earned it. Let’s see what you do this year. Go earn something big.”

Beckham didn’t need a ton of words to respond to Burleson and he did so in a classy way. The wide receiver wrote on Twitter: “No doubt bruddda!! Gotta go harder.”

No doubt bruddda!! Gotta go harder https://t.co/PcB0txpW32 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 30, 2019

Before getting into the media, Burleson played 11 seasons in the NFL with three teams, collecting 5,630 yards and 39 touchdowns. He was with the Browns in 2014 for training camp, but was cut as the roster was trimmed to 53 players.

Odell Beckham Set-Up For Success With Browns

Beckham has made the Pro Bowl in three of his five seasons, but he has missed a combined 16 games the last two seasons with injury. He was banged up with a quad injury last season and needed ankle surgery in 2017.

However, when healthy, Beckham has been one of — if not the — top receiver in the league. He’s hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games.

Now he has the opportunity to play next to his good friend and fellow perennial Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry with the Browns, which should open up the field. He’ll also be catching balls from Cleveland’s second-year QB, Baker Mayfield, who should help maximize his downfield playmaking ability with his Brett Favre-like playing style.

