Odell Beckham Already has Crazy TD Celebration in the Works [WATCH]

When Odell Beckham Jr. makes his first touchdown grab as a Cleveland Brown, it’s likely he already knows how he’s going celebrate the occasion.

In a lighthearted moment in between reps, camera’s caught Beckham and fellow wide receiver Rashard Higgins practicing a scripted touchdown celebration at training camp on Saturday.

It appears to feature Beckham rolling out the red carpet for “Hollywood” and then snapping paparazzi photos of Higgins as he struts his stuff.

You can never be too prepared for the big moments, right?

Odell and Hollywood practicing a TD celebration. Looks like OBJ is rolling out the carpet. #Browns pic.twitter.com/pCox32GwjR — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) July 27, 2019

Odell Beckham’s Touchdown Celebration Highlight Reel

Beckham has been one of the NFL’s most festive TD celebrators — even going too far at times. One celebration in particular cost OBJ some money.

Beckham was fined $12,154 for pretending to be a dog peeing during a touchdown celebration against the Eagles in 2017, a move that would make much more sense in his new home with the Browns, who have the Dawg Pound looking on. It elicited a ridiculous response from Beckham.

“I’m a dog so I acted like a dog. I don’t know if the rulebook said you can’t hike your leg,” Beckham said, trying to explain the move. “(The ref) said I peed on somebody, so I was trying to find the imaginary ghost that I peed on. But I didn’t see him.”

Odell has had season to celebrate. During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He has made the Pro Bowl three-times and has motivation to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

Odell Beckham Responds to Reports of Being a Bad Teammate

Beckham has been all smiles since landing from Cleveland, but anyone who has followed his career in any way understands that it hasn’t been drama free.

What OBJ detractors will point to as the wide receiver’s biggest flaw is the assertion that he’s a locker room “cancer.” Those statements stem from Beckham’s antics, which have included openly criticizing his quarterback, fighting with a kicking net and generally showing an unrestrained amount of passion when it comes to the game of football.

Beckham responded to his haters in a recent interview with GQ.

“You can literally ask any one of my teammates. My on-the-field football never gets talked about unless people are talking about antics,” Beckham said. “They don’t talk about numbers. Where’s the reel at? People only want to focus on one thing. I feel like I’m one of the only people in the NFL where my personal life and my brand are the only things that get talked about. They’ll do a whole segment about the car that I have on ESPN. Why? I’ve never been arrested. Never have and never will be putting my hands on a woman. I’ve never done any crimes. I’ve never done anything but some little petty, dumb stuff that we keep harping on.”

And OBJ is right — there are plenty of his former teammates that will step-up to the plate to vouch for him.

“That’s always going to be my brother, to the end of it,” Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard said recently. “He’s a great guy. He’s loved around this facility.”

