Cavaliers Summer League Roster & Schedule: Latest on Darius Garland Injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers have started their 2019 NBA Summer League action but did so without rookie guard Darius Garland. The former Vanderbilt University guard suffered a torn meniscus during his lone collegiate season, and his status for the preseason tournament was up in the air prior to play getting underway.

But as The Athletic’s Joe Vardon previously reported, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said Garland is unlikely to take part in summer league action. Although it’s disappointing for the fans in attendance in Las Vegas, it doesn’t appear as though the injury is going to be anything that will hold him out for the 2019-20 regular season.

As Chris Manning of SB Nation’s Fear The Sword reported in late-June, Garland’s high school coach stated that the guard is “100 percent” but the plan is to avoid rushing him back into action.

With that said, we’re going to take a look at the Cavaliers roster and starting lineup for summer league play, as there are quite a few other names worth watching.

Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League Roster & Starting Lineup

*Notates expected starter with rosters courtesy of NBA.com.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, guard

Jaron Blossomgame, forward

Marques Bolden, center

Phil Booth, guard

Sandy Cohen III, guard

Darius Garland, guard (not expected to play)

Jalen Hudson, forward

Anthony Lawrence II, forward

Naz Mitrou-Long, guard

Malik Newman, guard

Dylan Osetkowski, center

Kevin Porter Jr., forward

Dean Wade, forward

JaCorey Williams, forward

Dylan Windler, forward

Yovel, Zoosman, guard

Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League Schedule

*Schedule courtesy of NBA.com.

Friday, July 5 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Sunday, July 7: vs. Chicago Bulls

Monday, July 8: vs. Boston Celtics

Wednesday, July 10: vs. New Orleans Pelicans

When the opening round of the summer league wraps up, teams will then continue playing in a single-elimination tournament. This begins on Friday, July 12, with games held each day until the championship on Monday, July 15.

