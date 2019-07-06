Celtics Summer League Roster & Lineup: Tacko Fall Among Names to Watch

The Boston Celtics are rolling into 2019 NBA Summer League play with one of the most intriguing rosters in the league. Thanks to the team’s additions of multiple talented rookies and a few second-year players worth keeping an eye on, the Celtics are a team to watch in Las Vegas. One of the most interesting names is 7-foot-7 center Tacko Fall, who was undrafted out of UCF but signed as a free agent.

Along with Fall, he’ll be joined by second-year big man Robert Williams to hold down the front line, as well as a plethora of other players with plenty of upside. We’re going to take the deep dive into the Celtics summer league roster and expected starting lineup, along with the names who could be poised for a big breakout.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Boston Celtics Summer League Roster & Starting Lineup

*Notates expected starter with all roster information courtesy of NBA.com. It’s worth pointing out that teams may opt to change their lineups often during summer league play. The numbers in parenthesis are what jersey number each player is expected to wear.

*Carsen Edwards (No. 29), guard, rookie

*Tremont Waters (No. 51), guard, rookie

*Aaron Harrison (No. 26), guard/forward, fourth year

*Guerschon Yabusele (No. 30), forward, third year

*Robert Williams (No. 44), center, second year

Jon Elmore (No. 38), guard, rookie

Tacko Fall (No. 55), center, rookie

Javonte Green (No. 43), guard, rookie

Romeo Langford (No. 45), guard/forward, rookie (Out)

Chinanu Onuaku (No. 63), center, third year

Kendrick Ray (No. 48), guard, rookie

Max Strus (No. 52), guard/forward, rookie

Grant Williams (No. 40), forward, rookie

It was revealed by Michael McMahon of NESN.com that Romeo Langford, who was the team’s top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft will be unable to play in the summer league due to a thumb injury.

While Langford won’t suit up, Celtics fans will get to see a number of intriguing other rookies, including Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams, Max Strus and Fall. Each of the first-year players will likely receive a decent number of minutes, with Edwards and Waters both starting the team’s opening game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall Among Summer League Celtics to Watch

The aforementioned Edwards, who played his college basketball for Purdue, was an elite scorer during the 2018-19 season. He used an incredible 2019 NCAA Tournament to make sure no NBA scouts could miss his impressive upside. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 24.3 points during the 2018-19 season and was drafted with the No. 33 overall pick by the Sixers, but was moved to the Celtics.

Over the span of four NCAA tournament games last season, Edwards tallied 26, 42, 29 and 42 points before Purdue fell to the eventual champion Virginia Cavaliers. Edwards scored 42 points against Virginia, a team which boasted arguably the best defense in college basketball.

As for Fall, who was one of the most intriguing prospects in college basketball due to his towering size, he put together a solid career with the UCF Knights. Over the span of his four-year career, Fall averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and shot 74.0 percent from the field. During his senior season, he posted marks of 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and knocked down 74.8 percent of his attempts.

READ NEXT: Russell Westbrook Trade: Top 4 Options to Land Thunder Star