Complete Look at Chiefs Ratings in ‘Madden NFL 20’

Every year, players wait for their ratings to be released in video games to see how they are viewed. EA Sports recently released their player rankings for “Madden NFL 20.” There is always controversy over ratings from either the players themselves or fans. For the Kansas City Chiefs, there seems to be some extra hard feelings surrounding the ratings.

The Chiefs fell just short of the Super Bowl last season, but this did not help their team ranking in Madden. Kansas City is the 12th ranked team in Madden with an 84 overall rating. The Philadelphia Eagles are the highest ranked team in the game at 89 followed by the Dallas Cowboys at 88. The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are third on the list with an 87 rating. The chiefs being rated so low is a surprising flaw in Madden. Here are the highest rated players on the Chiefs’ roster.

Patrick Mahomes, 97

It should come as no surprise that Mahomes is the highest rated player on the Chiefs. He is coming off a season where he became the second player in NFL history with 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in the same year. He was given the MVP award along with the Offensive Player of the Year award. So, the question remains, how did Mahomes get snubbed from the 99 overall club?

Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner, Khalil Mack, and Deandre Hopkins are the only players rated 99 in the video game. Many feel that the reigning MVP of the league got snubbed from a perfect rating. Mahomes was given a 92 rating in awareness, 81 in speed, 87 in acceleration, and 88 in agility. A 97 rating was good enough for the highest rating of any quarterback in the league, however, it seems strange that the best player in the NFL last season was not a 99 overall.

Patrick Mahomes leads all QBs with a 97 overall rating in Madden 20

Travis Kelce, 96

Kelce has turned into one of the best tight ends in the league. He has had three straight seasons with at least 80 catches and 1,000 yards. Kelce finished 2018 with 103 catches for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns. This has earned him a near perfect rating in Madden.

The big tight end earned a perfect 99 rating in awareness. His speed was rated an 85 and his acceleration at 88. Kelce is known for having great hands and making difficult catches over the middle, especially in the red zone. Mahomes and Kelce are a dynamic duo on the field, and they will also dominate Madden. One aspect of Kelce’s game to look forward to is what touchdown dances EA Sports included in the game.

Tyreek Hill, 94

The league’s leading receiver in 2018 comes in as the third highest rated player on the Chiefs. Hill’s speed and acceleration were both given a 99 rating. This is no surprise given that Hill is the fastest player in the NFL on both sides of the ball. His agility was also given a 98. Hill is a freak athlete who can create separation against any defender in the NFL.

Hill finished last season with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception. Hill is the top deep threat in the NFL. In Madden, just throw a lob pass up and let the speedster run underneath it for a touchdown.

Other Notable Rankings

Mitchell Schwartz, 93

Chris Jones, 89

Kendall Fuller, 87

Tyrann Mathieu, 87

Sammy Watkins, 82

Damien Williams, 80

Harrison Butker, 79

Carlos Hyde, 76