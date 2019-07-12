Chris Paul Trade: Pistons, Heat Among Fits if Thunder Deal CP3

It appears the Oklahoma City Thunder may not be done wheeling and dealing after sending Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. While the team added veteran guard Chris Paul in the Westbrook deal, along with multiple draft picks, his future in Oklahoma City remains up in the air.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Rockets were hoping to find a third team for Paul, and the Miami Heat remain an option for CP3.

Houston hoped to find third-team destination preferable to Chris Paul, but ultimately leaves it OKC to execute next step once Presti confers w/ CP3 agent Leon Rose. Miami remains possibility for Paul (3 years, $124M) — and OKC obviously has picks to incentivize deal, if needed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

This comes shortly after the Thunder received Paul, two first-round picks and two pick swaps from the Rockets in exchange for Westbrook. Although Paul’s outlook is in question, there may also be the potential for a buyout if Oklahoma City can’t find a new home. But many things remain up in the air, and we’re going to take a look at a few potential trade options for the 34-year-old guard if he’s dealt again.

Chris Paul Trade: Heat, Pistons Among Top Fits

As Wojnarowski points out above, the Heat are still in the mix to add another playmaker, and Paul could be a good fit. His contract, which features three years and $124 million may be an issue for a number of teams, but Miami appears locked in on adding another big name next to Jimmy Butler.

Goran Dragic’s contract which features a cap hit of more than $19.217 million next season (per Spotrac) could be on the move. It would make sense for the Thunder, as it’s the final year of his deal, and adding a player on an expiring deal should be appealing.

Going beyond the Heat, it’s hard to argue that there aren’t a number of other potential suitors who would have some level of interest in Paul. Among them may be the Detroit Pistons, who were rumored as a team with interest in adding a point guard throughout the offseason. With that said, they did add Derrick Rose, who’ll surely see decent minutes, but Reggie Jackson could be player on the move if Paul is brought to town.

Timberwolves & Magic Trade Options for Chris Paul

After hearing rumblings that Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was attempting to help the team lure a top free agent this offseason, it brought plenty of attention. But while the team failed to acquire any head-turning names, adding Paul via trade would create an interesting situation for the Timberwolves.

While Jeff Teague has played well in recent seasons, Paul would be a solid fit with Towns, although the situation with Andrew Wiggins could be one to watch. There are only so many shots to go around if Wiggins remains, and an offensive scheme focused heavily around CP3 and Towns would be fun to watch.

