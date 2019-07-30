C.J. McCollum Contract: How Much is Trail Blazer Guard’s Salary?

Ten games are on the NBA schedule for Wednesday
, giving FanDuel players a number of options to consider as they put together their lineups. Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook
($12,500) and Houston's James Harden
($12,100) are the unquestioned headliners from a fantasy standpoint, with Westbrook having and NBA-best 22 triple-doubles to his credit
this season and Harden next in line with 13. But they aren't the only two quality perimeter worth considering when putting together a FanDuel roster, as Portland's Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum host the Lakers.
Portland has played the Lakers twice this month, with both Lillard ($8,300) and McCollum ($8,100) hovering right around their respective FanDuel averages on both occasions. Lillard, who's averaging 40.2 FanDuel points per game on the season, tallied 40 and 38.6 points in those games while McCollum (34.6 FanDuel ppg) racked up 42.3 and 35.2 points. With the Lakers playing without the injured D'Angelo Russell, who made the mistake of riling up Lillard in the January 10 meeting, there's one less option that the Portland backcourt tandem will have to deal with Wednesday night.
Here are our FanDuel picks for Wednesday's games, using the rules of a nine-player roster and a $60,000 salary cap. Stats from Basketball Reference and Rotowire were used in this gallery. (Getty)
C.J. McCollum has accepted a 3-year, $100 million contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski. This makes his new deal for five years, $157 million. His agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports confirmed this with Wojnarowski.
Last season, the Trail Blazers guard earned $25,759,766 per Spotrac. He was set to earn over $27 million in 2019-20 prior to the extension and enter unrestricted free agency in 2021. This new contract pushes that timeline to 2024.
“McCollum became eligible for the extension last week – and joins All-NBA teammate Damian Lillard in summer deals that solidify the Blazers backcourt into the mid-2020’s,” Wojnarowski tweeted shortly after.
The 2016 Most Improved Player posted one of the better statistical seasons of his career last year. He averaged 21 points, four rebounds and three assists per game while helping Portland reach the Western Conference Finals.
He is paid more now than even Lillard, who is in the midst of a 5-year, $139,888,445 deal. The franchise is well over the salary cap now, as there are now three contracts that offer salaries over $27 million a year. Hassan Whiteside is the other after his trade from Miami.