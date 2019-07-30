C.J. McCollum Contract: How Much is Trail Blazer Guard’s Salary?

C.J. McCollum has accepted a 3-year, $100 million contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski. This makes his new deal for five years, $157 million. His agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports confirmed this with Wojnarowski.

Last season, the Trail Blazers guard earned $25,759,766 per Spotrac. He was set to earn over $27 million in 2019-20 prior to the extension and enter unrestricted free agency in 2021. This new contract pushes that timeline to 2024.

“McCollum became eligible for the extension last week – and joins All-NBA teammate Damian Lillard in summer deals that solidify the Blazers backcourt into the mid-2020’s,” Wojnarowski tweeted shortly after.

The 2016 Most Improved Player posted one of the better statistical seasons of his career last year. He averaged 21 points, four rebounds and three assists per game while helping Portland reach the Western Conference Finals.

He is paid more now than even Lillard, who is in the midst of a 5-year, $139,888,445 deal. The franchise is well over the salary cap now, as there are now three contracts that offer salaries over $27 million a year. Hassan Whiteside is the other after his trade from Miami.