Cleveland Browns QB Issues Hilarious Madden Challenge

Madden ratings can be a contentious subject with NFL players, and Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback David Blough was not too happy after seeing his low score revealed on Monday.

When Madden released its rookie ranks, Blough — an undrafted free agent out of Purdue — garnered a 48 overall rating, putting him among the worse players in the game.

The QB was so disappointed it led him to issuing a challenge to his followers on Twitter to get his character some extra run in the game.

“Seeing as 48 overall may be the lowest QB rating ever,” he wrote. “I’ve got $250 for the first person who can win League MVP and the Super Bowl on (Madden 20) All-Madden mode. With me, David Blough at QB… Good luck”

That’ll be quite the challenge for whoever takes it on with the lowest rated rookie QB in the game. Blough has a throw power rating of 82 and very low accuracy ratings for all distances. But someone will do it, probably with a ton of screen passes to Nick Chubb.

Blough played for Purdue during his college career, going 13-23 as the starter. He set the school’s single-game yardage mark with 572 passing yards against Missouri in a losing effort. It’s unlikely he will make the active roster in Cleveland.

Browns’ Greedy Williams Among Top Rated Rookies

Greedy Williams got some major love in some major categories. The No. 46 pick in the draft was is the 25th ranked rookie at 73 overall, further evidence of that the Cleveland Browns found a second round gem in the corner out of LSU. Williams is the second-highest ranked corner behind Arizona’s Byron Murphy, who is ranked 75 overall and was the taken No. 33 overall in the draft. Williams is one of the fastest rookies in the game, with a speed rating of 93 and acceleration rank of 92. He’s behind only Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown as the fastest players in the top 25. The LSU product was granted the best man coverage rating among rookies at 76, and his zone coverage is close behind at 71. The only area where Williams was disrespected was his tackling rating, which put him near the basement of rookie defenders at 53. Coming into the draft,Williams’ tackling was a factor that led him sliding down draft boards from a early first-round lock, to the second round. Other Cleveland Browns rookie ratings are: LB Sione Takitaki (70), FS Shedrick Redwine (66), K Austin Seibert (66), LG Drew Forbes (64), MLB Mack Wilson (64), LE Wyatt Ray (62) and CB Donnie Lewis Jr. (61).

