Greedy Williams Among Best Defenders in Madden Rookie Ratings

EA Sports released its ratings for this year’s rookie class in Madden 20, and Greedy Williams got some major love in some major categories.

The No. 46 pick in the draft was is the 25th ranked rookie at 73 overall, further evidence of that the Cleveland Browns found a second round gem in the corner out of LSU.

Williams is the second-highest ranked corner behind Arizona’s Byron Murphy, who is ranked 75 overall and was the taken No. 33 overall in the draft.

Williams is one of the fastest rookies in the game, with a speed rating of 93 and acceleration rank of 92. He’s behind only Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown as the fastest players in the top 25.

The LSU product was granted the best man coverage rating among rookies at 76, and his zone coverage is close behind at 71.

The only area where Williams was disrespected was his tackling rating, which put him near the basement of rookie defenders at 53. Coming into the draft, Williams’ tackling was a factor that led him sliding down draft boards from a early first-round lock, to the second round.

Other Cleveland Browns rookie ratings are: LB Sione Takitaki (70), FS Shedrick Redwine (66), K Austin Seibert (66), LG Drew Forbes (64), MLB Mack Wilson (64), LE Wyatt Ray (62), CB Donnie Lewis Jr. (61) and QB David Blough (48).

Madden Rookie Ratings: Best of the Rest

A pair of defensive tackles lead the rookie ratings. No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams of the Jets (80) and ninth overall pick Ed Oliver Jr. (79) of the Bills. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is next at 78, followed by fellow defensive end Josh Allen (77) of the Jaguars.

Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown (77) and Lions’ TE T.J. Hockenson (77) are the top rated offensive rookies, followed closely by D.K. Metcalf (76).

Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals, is on par with Greedy Williams in terms of ratings at 73 overall. However, he will be a nightmare to play against with Michael Vick like speedy (91) and agility (92).

Greedy Williams has Eyes on Starting Spot With Browns

While Madden ratings are just something fun to play with and will be adjusted during the season, it’s interesting to see how the whizes behind the game perceive players. It’s a very intricate process that the game-makers do not take lightly.

While Greedy Williams got some love in the game, he’s also been doing it on the field so far with the Browns this offseason.

During minicamp, Williams stole the show, collecting a pair of interceptions in one practice, including a highlight reel pick-six of Baker Mayfield where he stepped in front Antonio Callaway and went to the house.

“It is definitely a confident booster. That is my first (pick-six) of the camp,” Williams said. “What your mind tells you, that is what you are going to go do. Just having fun with the game, my confidence and my comfort. Well-equipped and I am ready to rock and roll.”

If he keeps it up, Williams seems to have the inside route to start opposite of fellow young gun Denzel Ward, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie a year ago.

