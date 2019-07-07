WWE Superstar ‘The Miz’ Predicts Browns Super Bowl Win

WWE star Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin is not holding back on his expectations for the Cleveland Browns.

During an interview with WKYC, the Ohio native and Cleveland sports super-fan let the world know that the Browns are heading to Miami for the Super Bowl and are going to win it.

“Baker Mayfield will be the league’s MVP,” Mizanin said, wearing a Cleveland Indians jersey. “Odell. Jarvis. Njoku. Chubb. We’re taking it. This offense is so potent, it’s so star-studded. It’s going to be the team to watch this season in football.”

It’s not the first time The Miz has let his Super Bowl hopes for the team be known. Following the team’s trade for Odell Beckham, he spouted a similar statement.

“I found out just before it hit the internet and I started calling all of my friends and leaving voicemails,” Mizanin told NJ.com. “I honestly believe that we are going to the Super Bowl. If they can find the chemistry — which I think they will have and they have the motivation — Baker Mayfield is the right quarterback to maintain all of these personalities.”

The Miz is not just some bandwagon fan. He’s stuck with his team through the thick and thin. When the Browns won their first game in 635 days last season against the New York Jets, the WWE Superstar had one of the few Bud Light fridges that were locked until Cleveland won a game. He celebrated appropriately.

“Did they open the bud light things” -Baker Mayfield Yes Baker. YES THEY DID. Dilly Dilly to all and to all a goodnight. #ClevelandThisBudIsForYou@Browns pic.twitter.com/VsF0EiRLKo — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 21, 2018

The Browns finished the season 7-8-1. Fans are hoping to be saying “Dilly Dilly” a little more this season.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield is an MVP Favorite

If the Cleveland Browns are going to prove The Miz prophetic, Baker Mayfield will have to improve on his stellar rookie season.

After supplanting Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3, Mayfield quickly made it apparent that he was worth the No. 1 overall pick. He threw for 3,725 yards and had 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.