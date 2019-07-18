Clippers’ Jerry West Appears to Throw Shade at Lakers With Comments

It appears the Staples Center rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers has gotten the best of Jerry West. The long-time Lakers player and executive is currently with the Clippers in a front-office role. While he joins owner Steve Ballmer and the rest of the organization in competing with the teams next-door neighbor for top players, his recent comments were a bit eye-opening.

After a playing career with the Lakers which ran from 1960 to 1974 followed by a stretch as a coach with the team from 1976-79, West’s current job has the competitive juices flowing. He recently joined ESPN’s ‘The Jump’ and spoke about the Clippers organization while heaping praise to the level that any Lakers fan would likely feel the shade.

“Steve Ballmer has really put together an unbelievable and terrific organization. He spared no expense. It’s a really fun place to be, it’s not ego-driven at all. He’s got an awful lot of basketball people over there. I’m just happy to be such a small part of it. He’s willing to spend on players, he’s willing to spend on personnel within the front office. I’ve never been around any organization that is better than this one, that’s for sure.”

Considering West spent nearly 20 years with the Lakers and has only been with the Clippers since 2017, the above statement is noteworthy. Regardless, his comment that he’s “never been around any organization that is better than this one,” (Clippers) has to be a tough blow for fans of the purple and gold to take.

