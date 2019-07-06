The Clippers pulled off a pair of blockbuster deals to bring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George onboard in order to build out a superteam to rival their roommates in the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Clippers lost exciting young player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari in the process, they were able to bring George on board by enticing the Thunder with an incredible haul of future picks.

Clippers Roster & Starting Lineup After Kawhi Leonard Signing

* – Denotes Expected Starter

PG: Patrick Beverley*,

SG: Kawhi Leonard*, Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, Jerome Robinson, Rodney McGruder

SF Paul George*, Terance Mann, Maurice Harkless

PF:

C: Montrezl Harrell*, Mfiondu Kabengele

Clippers Remaining Free Agency Needs

While the Clippers made a splash for Leonard, they still need to bring on a quality power forward. Montrezl Harrell is capable of playing either the power forward or center however their lack of frontcourt depth will likely force them into adding another player or two in order to bolster that spot moving forward.

Paul George could slide up to play power forward and Leonard up to small forward, opening up Landry Shamet to step into a larger starting role and it ends up being a realistic possibility that the Clippers go this route. Still, look for them to add depth to their frontcourt in free agency.

The Clippers could also add a backup point guard as while they have a number of shooting guards, they lack a traditional back-up floor general to run the offense when Beverley and the starters sit.