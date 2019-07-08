Coco Gauff’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Coco Gauff’s family has been cheering on the 15-year-old star during her outstanding Grand Slam debut.

Cori “Coco” Gauff was born on March 13, 2004. She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, but she is currently based in Delray Beach, Florida. The right-handed youngster became the youngest player to ever qualify for Wimbledon.

Gauff is having an unbelievable run. She defeated five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round, 6-4, 6-4. In the second round, she defeated Magdalena Rybarijova, 6-3, 6-3. Coco then went on to narrowly defeat Polona Hercog in a nail-biter, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Up next, Gauff will face Simona Halep, the No. 7 ranked player on the WTA. According to ESPN, the match will take place on Monday, July 8 at the No. 1 Court. The match will be televised on ESPN at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Coco’s loving, supportive family will be cheering her on yet again.

1. Coco’s Parents Are Corey and Candi Gauff

According to the Sun Sentinel, both of Gauff’s parents were from Delray Beach, Florida, and became strong athletes. During their college years, Candi Gauff was a “standout” track-and-field star at Florida State University and Corey played basketball at Georgia State University. The two married and had three children, Coco and her two younger brothers.

Neat @FSU_Track / Wimbledon connection tomorrow on Centre Court when 15 yr old @CocoGauff takes on @Venuseswilliams…Gauff is the daughter of former #Noles heptathlon standout Candi Odom! pic.twitter.com/8beEmUfDyA — FSU Track & Field (@FSU_Track) July 1, 2019

15 yr old @CocoGauff takes on @Venuseswilliams…Gauff is the daughter of former #Noles heptathlon standout Candi Odom! pic.twitter.com/8beEmUfDyA — FSU Track & Field (@FSU_Track) July 1, 2019

Congratulations to the daughter of former Panther Corey Gauff on her straight-set win over Venus Williams at Wimbledon today. Corey was a part of the 1991 TAAC/A-Sun Championship team and the first @GeorgiaStateMBB to go to the NCAA Tournament. #PantherFamily pic.twitter.com/zRlNKdotho — Georgia State Panthers (@GSUPanthers) July 1, 2019

Congratulations to the daughter of former Panther Corey Gauff on her straight-set win over Venus Williams at Wimbledon today. Corey was a part of the 1991 TAAC/A-Sun Championship team and the first @GeorgiaStateMBB to go to the NCAA Tournament. #PantherFamily pic.twitter.com/zRlNKdotho — Georgia State Panthers (@GSUPanthers) July 1, 2019

2. Corey’s Mother is Suing Him Over a Florida Sports Bar

According to The Sun, Corey Gauff’s mother, Dr. Deborah White, is suing him over the sports bar in his hometown of Delray Beach, Florida. Coco’s 67-year-old grandmother reportedly spent over $400,000 to open the Paradise Sports Lounge, however, she alleges her son later forged her signature to transfer funds and barred her. In addition, she said her son threatened her with physical harm.

“I don’t want to say anything that’ll harm my granddaughter,” Dr. Wright told The Sun.

According to its Facebook page, Paradise Sports Lounge is a place that offers a variety of entertainment for the working professional, viewing of sporting events, and lots of fun.

The lounge has been following Coco’s exhilarating run through the tournament. The place is usually closed on Mondays, but they have been hosting watch parties for the young athlete’s matches.

“The restaurant is closed on Mondays, however we are opening the doors for an official watch party of the match of Coco Gauff vs. Samona Halep,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “Doors open at 9:00am. We will close at the conclusion of the match. Thank you!”

According to Patch, Coco’s grandparents, aunts, uncle, cousins, and nephews showed up at the family’s Paradise Sports Lounge to support her, passing out white beads for family members in New Orleans who couldn’t be in attendance.

“New Orleans are known for beads of good luck,” Gauff’s aunt Joi Odom Grant told the outlet. “We just want the family in New Orleans to know they are part of this celebration, as well.”

3. Candi’s Mother is a Non-Smoking Lung Cancer Survivor

According to Candi’s Facebook page, her mother, Yvonne Odom, is a cancer survivor. Candi posted a photo of her and her mom for Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November 2016. Yvonne Odom is reportedly very proud of her granddaughter.

“It was just relief, belief because I know she could do it,” Yvonne told Patch after Coco’s July 5, 2019 match. “I have seen her come from down before in matches. So I know she has it in her. She has a heart to see it, to do it. It’s just to me a miracle. I believe in miracles. I’m a miracle. She’s a miracle.”

A walking miracle herself, Yvonne reportedly sends her granddaughter bible verses for inspiration. She wants Coco to harness the powers of love and self-control.

4. Coco Has Joined Several Brand Families

Excited to join the @barilla family! It is a great honor to be apart of a great company with a deep history in sports. 😋🍝#mastersofpasta @barillaus pic.twitter.com/iAX1Z0lg82 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) March 21, 2019

While Coco already belongs to a beautiful family, she has joined a couple brand families.

“Excited to join the @barilla family,” Gauff wrote on Twitter in March 2019. “It is a great honor to be apart of a great company with a deep history in sports. 😋🍝”

“Excited to be apart of the New Balance family😊🎾👟,” Gauff wrote on Twitter in October 2018.

Value to @CocoGauff’s sponsors from today’s match alone in equivalent advertising from on-screen branding, according to @ApexMarketing: Barilla — $2.6 million New Balance — $3.8 millionpic.twitter.com/k2GhoWQZkb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 5, 2019

Sports business reporter Darren Rovell relayed the sky-high value of Coco’s sponsors from one of her matches alone. Gauff’s net worth is reportedly $1 million.

5. Serena Williams Said the Gauff Family Are ‘Cool People’

Williams said that Gauff is an exciting young player. “She’s so cool and she’s a great girl,” Serena said. “Love her dad, I mean, they’re just really cool people.”

In the interview, Serena said Gauff reminds her of her sister Venus. Gauff grew up idolizing both Venus and Serena Williams. Gauff told BBC Sports that Serena was the reason she picked up a racket. During the tournament, Gauff defeated Venus on the court in straight sets.

15-year-old prodigy Coco Gauff beat one of her idols, Venus Williams, in straight sets at Wimbledon today After the match, she was overcome with emotion and thanked Venus for inspiring her ✊ (via @Wimbledon)pic.twitter.com/z5ETd2wUOY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2019

Gauff was reportedly overcome with emotion after the match, then thanked Venus for inspiring her.

Coco posed in a photo with Serena in September 2016. Little did she know that she would be competing at the same level as her idols several years later.