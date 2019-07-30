Cowboys Reunite With Former RB Alfred Morris

The current contract holdout of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott called for some depth at the running back position. In turn, they opted to turn to a familiar face, as the team has reportedly re-signed running back Alfred Morris.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news Monday evening.

Reunion: Free agent RB Alfred Morris has agreed to terms with the #Cowboys, per his agents the Katz Bros. He averaged almost 5 yards per carry for them two years ago. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2019

Alfred Morris Reuniting With Cowboys

The 30-year-old running back will return to the team after spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons in Dallas. Over that stretch, Morris averaged just under five yards per carry, as Rapoport mentioned.

This could be a sign that owner Jerry Jones’ comments Monday afternoon about Elliott were not smoke and mirrors. The team is making moves to show they are willing to prepare for the 2019 season with or without their star running back. By signing Morris, they will have veteran leadership for either the stable of rookie running backs behind Elliott or Zeke himself. Nonetheless, Morris will likely get his fair share of opportunities in training camp, preseason, and possibly during the regular season.

Morris was a 6th round pick by the Washington Redskins in 2012, where he played four seasons. The Florida Atlantic product produced 1,000-plus yard seasons in each of his first three years. He was dominant for the Redskins and showed impressive upside during his time there. The team ended up parting ways with him after a 2015 season in which he had just one touchdown the entire season.

Morris would join the Cowboys for two seasons and played sparingly. He spent one year with the San Francisco 49ers before becoming a free agent.

It seems he will fill in for depth at running back during turbulent times. His veteran leadership will be a great presence for the entire team.

Elliott to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

It was reported earlier today that Elliott has left the country amid his contract holdout. He will visit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico while the Cowboys ramp up training camp in Oxnard, CA.

This was first reported by Kevin Turner of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

BREAKING: I don’t normally dabble in the breaking news field, and this might not even qualify, but a source tells me Zeke is headed to Cabo. #ZekeWatch. So there’s that. @1053thefan — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) July 29, 2019

Elliott will be heading to his agents’ house in Cabo, where he spent his suspension during the 2017 season. It is likely Elliott will spend most of this time training and getting his body ready for action, when his contract dispute is resolved. It makes sense, given the notoriety of Elliott’s deal and the amount of press this story has received.

The team has been rolling with rookie running backs Tony Pollard and Mike Weber. Darius Jackson has also been in the mix during the first few days of practice. So Morris will be a welcomed addition to the backfield.

Given Jones’ comments, it seems that the team is not afraid to leave Elliott in the dust. It remains to be seen how this impacts contract negotiations, but it has to create some urgency in Elliott’s camp. He reportedly has a deal in hand from the Cowboys, but has yet to respond to the offer.

