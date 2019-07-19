Cowboys CB Byron Jones Targets Week One Return

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones underwent offseason surgery to repair his hip. Jones is reportedly eyeing a return to the Cowboys lineup for the team’s Week 1 matchup with the New York Giants.

Mickey Spagnola of the team’s official site confirms:

“All along the Cowboys have been targeting his return for the season opener, but hopefully at that,” Spagnola writes. “So, don’t expect to see much of Jones in training camp, and if so, certainly no more than individual and walk-through drills.”

Byron Jones’ Injury Timeline

After his surgery in March and through the start of the summer, Jones anticipated a return for training camp. That timeline has since slowed as his return to the lineup for the preseason looks unlikely.

Jones hasn’t missed a regular-season game in his career and doesn’t plan on bucking that trend.

Jones finished 2018 with his first Pro-Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro honor. He lends tremendous value to this Cowboy’s defense that ranked among the top ten in scoring defense.

He had 67 tackles last season and 14 passes defended. He added four tackles to that total in the NFC Wild Card playoff win versus the Seattle Seahawks. He followed up that performance with four more tackles in the NFC Divisional playoff game, where the LA Rams won 30-22.

