Dallas Cowboys RB Depth Chart: Impact of Possible Ezekiel Elliott Holdout

It appears Ezekiel Elliott may have grown a bit tired of waiting for his turn to get paid. While the Dallas Cowboys have signed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a contract extension and are currently in negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott, it’s been quiet on the Elliott front.

With training camp less than two weeks away, though, it appears the star running back is contemplating making a stand on his contract situation. As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported, Elliott has said privately that he will hold out of camp unless he’s given a new deal.

Per a league source, Elliott has privately said that he will hold out of training camp unless he gets a new contract.

As Florio points out, the focus has primarily been on Lawrence, Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper due to the fact that they’ll hit free agency first. Both Prescott and Cooper could become free agents next offseason while Elliott has two years remaining on his deal due to the fifth-year option.

It’s unknown how long Elliott’s holdout would last, and there’s been no confirmation from the team or the running back himself on this situation. Regardless, even if it’s just for the preseason, it would lead to multiple other names receiving a decent workload. We’re going to take a look at the current running back depth chart for the Cowboys.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dallas Cowboys Running Back Depth Chart & Roster

It’s worth noting that the official depth charts have not been released, but Darius Jackson, who’s had multiple stints with the Cowboys could have the first crack at making an impact. The 25-year-old was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Dallas and had stops with the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

Here’s how the current running back situation for the Cowboys looks, per the team’s official website:

Darius Jackson, fourth year

Tony Pollard, rookie

Mike Weber Jr., rookie

Jordan Chunn, second year

Although Jackson has seen playing time with the Cowboys, it’s only been in two games and he totaled six carries for 16 yards. Beyond him, Jordan Chunn is the only other running back on the roster with any NFL experience, as he spent last year with the Cowboys but never saw regular-season action.

Tony Pollard & Mike Weber Jr. Names for Cowboys Fans to Watch

The two other running backs currently on the Cowboys roster are both rookies and players who the team used draft picks on. Tony Pollard out of Memphis was the first of the two selected, coming off the board in the fourth round. He’s an intriguing player who flashed major upside as a pass-catcher during his collegiate career while spending time at both running back and wide receiver.

Pollard wrapped up his three seasons with the Tigers with 104 receptions, 1,292 receiving yards, 941 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns. As a runner, he averaged 6.8 yards per carry and tallied 552 rushing yards on 78 attempts with six scores on the ground during the 2018 season.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes running back Mike Weber Jr. is the other player who was added, as Dallas selected him in the seventh round. Weber was on the roster during Elliott’s final season with the Buckeyes in 2015 but was redshirted during that year.

Over three seasons from 2016-18, the Ohio State runner tallied 2,676 yards on 455 attempts while scoring 24 rushing touchdowns. During his redshirt freshman season in 2016, Weber tallied 1,096 yards and nine scores while racking up 10 touchdowns in 2017.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the coaching staff opts to give Pollard and/or Weber plenty of reps should Elliott sit out, but we still have a bit of time before that chatter ramps up.

READ NEXT: Dallas Cowboys Among 3 Possible Suitors For Dez Bryant