Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Issues Apology, Addresses Las Vegas Incident

Following Ezekiel Elliott’s meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys running back opted to take his apology for the incident in Las Vegas public. While it’s unknown what the future holds for Elliott in terms of any potential discipline, or where that topic stands, the Cowboys running back didn’t hold back when sending a strong message.

Elliott took to Twitter to issue his comments while stating that he made a poor decision and needs to work harder to ensure he doesn’t put himself “in compromised situations in the future.”

“Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident. I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to dot hat here and I made a poor decision. I apologized to Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it. I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again. -Zeke.”

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News first reported that Elliott would be summoned to meet with Goodell.

“For 2nd time in a little over 2 years, Ezekiel Elliott has been summoned to NY to discuss his behavior w/ commissioner Roger Goodell, a source confirms,” Moore wrote. “Tuesday’s meeting involves May episode in Las Vegas when RB was cuffed and briefly detained — no charges filed — during a concert.”

Ezekiel Elliott’s Las Vegas Incident

After the rumors that the NFL was investigating the aforementioned incident, the topic of discussion has been about any potential discipline Elliott could receive. According to the Dallas Morning News previously, the same day the NFL requested details from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the video of Elliott emerged.

TMZ released the video footage of the incident, which took place at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Vegas. The footage appeared to show Elliott arguing with a woman and later in the clip, a security guard could be seen confronting the Cowboys running back. At that point, Elliott proceeded to approach the security guard and get into his face.

There appears to be contact made with Elliott’s forearm which pushes the man back into a barrier. While he was detained but not arrested, Kyle Johnson, the 19-year-old who appeared to be bumped by Elliott, did not press charges at the time.

