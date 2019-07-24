Cowboys’ Jason Garrett Updates Ezekiel Elliott Holdout

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was reportedly planning a trip out of the country in lieu of training camp, however Head Coach Jason Garrett expects him to be present at training camp.

The team arrives in Oxnard, CA on Thursday.

Garrett told Rob Phillips of the team website:

Asked if he expects Zeke Elliott to travel with the team to Oxnard for training camp on Thursday, Jason Garrett said, “Yeah, we anticipate that. I’ve heard nothing different on that.” #cowboyswire — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) July 24, 2019

This report contradicts what was previously reported by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio:

“Per a league source, Elliott currently is believed to be making plans for a trip out of the country.”

Drama or Organized Chaos?

The Cowboys have been posting heavily about Elliott on social media throughout the past week and seems determined to pay Elliott what he thinks he deserves.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Rise With the Cowboys

In three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for over 4,000 yards (1,333 yards per season). Since his rookie season in 2016, when he had 15 rushing touchdowns, he hasn’t eclipsed double-digits in the touchdown category.

Elliott has built up plenty of steam as a pass catching back, with 32, 26, 77 receptions in each season, respectively.

In 2018, he proved to be more versatile for the Cowboys offense. Under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Elliott will remain the focal point of the offense this season. If they decide to spread the field more, Elliott has shown in pass protection and as a receiver that he can be relied on by Prescott as a safety blanket on big conversions.

Elliott also projects well as a fantasy football player in PPR(point per reception) formats. His uptick in receptions gives high upside to a guy that has the ability to take over games.

