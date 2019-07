Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly leaving the country as the Cowboys start training camp in five days. This will certainly complicate contract negotiations between the team and himself.

Instead of arriving with the team in Oxnard, CA, Elliott could be out of the United States.

This according to Pro Football Talk:

He still may show up for camp, but for now @EzekielElliott is believed to be making plans to travel out of the country instead https://t.co/XXtPoMtNiw — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 20, 2019

