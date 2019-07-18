Dak Prescott Eyeing Max Deal With Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract has been pushed aside by most for the potential contract holdout of Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott’s amid contract negotiations as his rookie deal expires at the end of this season. Prescott’s set to make just over $2 million this season.

During a recent interview with USA Today, Prescott said:

“It’s important for all these guys to get every bit of their worth,” Prescott said. “I want to see Zeke the highest-paid. I want to see Amari the highest-paid. I want to see myself up there. And I don’t think any of that is too far-fetched. Because at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, a year or two later, you’re not going to be the highest-paid. That’s just the way the game goes.”

A max deal would peg him on a list that includes Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and Kirk Cousins. All have been paid $28-35 million.

It’s tough to make the case for Prescott with an offense that needs Elliott’s presence to load the box with defenders. Elliott’s ability to draw defenders helps Prescott succeed as a game manager.

There’s no question that the Cowboys will try to remain as balanced as possible. A full offseason with Amari Cooper will pay dividends in the passing game and could prove Prescott’s worth. If he can’t be successful with Cooper, then the price tag isn’t worth it for the Cowboys.

However, it’s in the best interest of the Cowboys to at least pay Prescott middle-tier money. At the end of the day, Prescott knows other teams might be leery to pay him a max deal. The Cowboys really have all the leverage in the world here.

Hot Takes on Dak Prescott

As time passes in this dramatic Cowboys offseason, many people have publicly attacked Prescott’s ability to play as a top-tier quarterback.

Over the last few days, Dak, Zeke and Amari Cooper have been discussed as potential contract winners this season.

Dak Prescott – By the Numbers

For example, Russell Wilson is the highest paid quarterback at $35 million. He threw for 35 touchdowns last season and 34 in 2017. That’s about one touchdown pass per one million dollars.

Dak hasn’t eclipsed 23 touchdown passes in any of his first three seasons. That should change with a full season of Amari Cooper.

His passing yardage has compared well to Wilson, with 10,876 yards in three seasons to Wilson’s 11,650 yards. However, if he wants to be paid more than a veteran Tom Brady, fresh off a Super Bowl win, then he’s going to have to step it up and win in the playoffs. For what it’s worth, Tom Brady has substantially outpaced Prescott in passing statistics for the past three seasons.

It’s hard to justify paying Prescott more than Tom Brady’s two-year $41 million contract. Albeit Brady is on the back-9 of his career, while Prescott’s still getting warmed up.

