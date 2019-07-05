Danny Green Drops Legendary Quote On Lakers’ Outlook

Outside of Kawhi Leonard, free agent Danny Green sits among one of the best remaining free agency options left on the board. While still waiting for Kawhi Leonard’s decision, Green seems to have offers on the table from the Mavericks and Raptors while being in talks about a possible offer with the Lakers.

He revealed a ton of information on his free agency through his latest podcast episode of Inside the Green Room and spoke specifically on what makes the Lakers such an appealing prospect in free agency.

Danny Green Drops Legendary (NSFW) Quote On Lakers’ Outlook

Free agent Danny Green knows the Lakers are building something special. pic.twitter.com/bam30YQzrR — Entirely Sports (@Entirely_Sports) July 5, 2019

When prompted by asking what makes the Lakers so intriguing, Green had to catch himself as he dropped an expletive when explaining that the Lakers have not one, but TWO superstars. While he admitted that the Mavericks have two rising stars and the Raptors just won a title, his glowing praise for what makes the Lakers so appealing should be a welcome sound to Lakers’ fans ears.

As it seems that Green has a decent bit of money on the table, it looks less likely that he intends to follow Kawhi to any team with the exception of Toronto. Should Kawhi head to LA, don’t expect Danny to take the veteran minimum and instead likely land on his seemingly lucrative offer from the Dallas Mavericks.

Latest Lakers Free Agency Updates

Aside from showing interest in Danny Green and a few other free agents, the Lakers’ primary goal at this time is Kawhi Leonard. Leonard was widely considered to be the crown jewel of the free agency class and despite the rest of the top-shelf players flying off the board, Leonard has taken his time in a measured and calculated approach to free agency. The Lakers have pitched Kawhi Leonard – as have the Clippers and Raptors – however, now it seems the ball is squarely in Leonard’s court as he sits back and decides on which team he plans to take his talents to.

The Lakers already signed Troy Daniels and Jared Dudley to veteran minimum contracts as both contracts don’t count towards the Lakers salary cap – assuming the Lakers can agree to sign Leonard prior to July 6th. Daniels offers the Lakers a decent shooting weapon off the bench while Dudley brings a hard-nosed defensive attitude.

The Lakers still need to find a point guard for the roster as well as a reliable big man capable of playing heavy minutes. While Davis is expected to see minutes at center, he plays best off a true center and the Lakers need a big man to at least step in and eat sizeable minutes while Davis inevitably rests.

