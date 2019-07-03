Lakers Could Lose Danny Green to Mavericks Before Kawhi Leonard’s Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping they can sign two players from the Raptors championship roster, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. While the Lakers have been linked to Green, the franchise appears to be in danger of losing the sharpshooter to the Mavericks.

Green was initially believed to be waiting for Leonard’s decision, but the guard may be tired of waiting. Green’s podcast co-host Harrison Sanford told 105.3 The Fan that Green may make his decision before Leonard’s announcement. If this is the case, it could be bad news for the Lakers as the Mavericks can offer Green a more lucrative deal.

“That’s correct [Green may not wait for Leonard]. Danny’s gotten to the point where he’s seriously considering passing on waiting for Kawhi to make a decision,” Sanford told 105.3 The Fan. “He has to take care of himself. He plays in the NBA and he’s very cognizant as all players are of what’s out there on the market for him and for players like him. I know for a fact that tonight he’s meeting with his agent out in Winnipeg and there will be a serious huddle as regards to making a decision and weighing that against waiting on Kawhi.”

The Mavericks Are Likely Offering Danny Green a More Lucrative Contract Than the Lakers

Prior to free agency, Green emphasized signing a contract that led to security (i.e. multiple years). If Green signed with the Lakers, it would likely be for a bit of a discount unless he signed without Leonard. There is also the chance that Green is waiting on Leonard’s decision because of its impact on the Raptors, not the Lakers.

“Because as I get even older, I don’t think there will be many teams offering me that kind of longevity or as much money,” Green told Hoops Hype. “I think this is the time where I need to maximize the dollars on the longest amount of years that I can do. I would definitely love to get four years, ideally. But, obviously, I’m 32 years old now, so some teams may not want to offer a four-year deal. But I’d love a three-year or four-year deal.”

Green also emphasized that his biggest priority is winning, which would bode well for the Lakers. If Leonard does sign with the Lakers, Green could end up prioritizing winning above money.

“For me, my biggest thing, my biggest mantra, is winning,” Green explained to Hoops Hype. “I want to be in a situation where I can play, be effective and win. I want to be in an organization that is a contender, so I’m looking at a lot of places that have a really good foundation.”