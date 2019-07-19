Darren Sproles Contract: How Much Will Eagles RB Make in 14th Season?

Darren Sproles has committed to a 14th NFL season, as the Philadelphia Eagles announced he will be signing a one-year deal for 2019. The 5-foot-6 back was contemplating retirement this offseason, according to CBS Philadelphia, but decided to return to the City of Brotherly Love for a sixth season.

He joins a crowded backfield of includes Jordan Howard, second-round draft pick Miles Sanders, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, Corey Clement and Donnel Pumphrey. Sproles plays a unique role as a third-down back with elite receiving prowess.

He’s accumulated 8,302 yards from scrimmage in his career, including 4,816 yards through the air. He’s piled up 55 touchdowns from scrimmage and has added nine return scores.

Current salary details have not been made public at this time. As Tom Pelissoro of NFL Network stated in May 2018, he was a cheap option last season for Philadelphia.

The #Eagles gave Darren Sproles a $400K signing bonus on his 1-year, $1.415M deal (max $1.433M with likely to be earned incentives). Total guarantee is $1M.

Expect a similar number for this fall, or perhaps even cheaper. Sproles will be 36-years-old at the start of the season.

“My heart is in Philly. That’s where I want to end my career,” Sproles said, via the team. “That team, the city is like a family.”

The Eagles can stand to pay him more if deemed necessary, as they have over $21 million in cap space per Over the Cap. That would be a risk based off his recent injury woes, according to NFL.com.

The past two seasons have been the toughest of Sproles’ career, as he’s battled injuries and lack of playing time. Sproles tore his ACL three games into the 2017 season and missed the Eagles‘ Super Bowl run, then he returned to play just six games last year.

He does provide veteran leadership, which the team acknowledged with the following statement:

“He is the ultimate professional, and a leader on and off the field. He will add another proven talent to our running back room. His dynamic punt return skills are second to none. We can’t wait to get started next week.”

This will be updated once a salary is made public and official.