Former NFL Scout Says Carson Wentz is Front-Runner for MVP

Carson Wentz has become a trendy pick to win NFL MVP. It shouldn’t come as much of a shock to anyone considering he was on pace for the award before his injury in 2017. However, that’s the new rub — if Wentz stays healthy.

Daniel Jeremiah — a former NFL scout for the Eagles, Ravens, Browns and current NFL Network analyst — was the latest to jump on the Wentz wagon when he put the Eagles quarterback in his list of Top 5 MVP Candidates for 2019. Wentz ranked No. 1 followed by Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Philip Rivers and Ezekiel Elliott. Jeremiah has been a frequent fanboy for the Eagles and often calls into Philly-area radio shows. Predictably, Pro Football Talk was quick to chime in with the common disclaimer: If Wentz stays healthy (with a link to a quote from Rocky II).

A few weeks ago, Jeremiah ranked Philadelphia as the second-best offense in football. This comes on the heels of ESPN’s Louis Riddick proclaiming he thought Wentz was an MVP candidate. Wentz is already on pace to shatter the numbers and accolades held by the greatest quarterbacks in Eagles franchise history, including Donovan McNabb, Randall Cunningham and Nick Foles.

“He has got all kinds of stuff to prove this year,” Riddick told 94 WIP in May. “One, he wants to be known as someone other than the guy that Nick Foles took over for and won a Super Bowl. You know that he doesn’t want that anymore. Carson was on his way to winning an MVP two years ago, Carson wants to finish that, he’s that kind of competitor.”

Wentz has been shown love from the oddsmakers in Las Vegas and is mostly getting 10-1 odds to win MVP. According to Westgate Las Vegas, the Eagles quarterback is the fourth-best bet (10-1) behind Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck. SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia also lists Wentz at No. 4 (10-1) behind Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Andrew Luck.

It’s an opinion echoed in the Eagles locker room where his teammates feel the honor is long overdue for the 26-year old. Remember, Wentz threw for 3,074 yards last season before a back injury derailed his campaign. He also tossed 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions for a 102.2 QB rating.

“The guy probably should’ve won [MVP] two years ago,” tight end Zach Ertz told Philly Voice. “And he’s playing at a very similar level to that right now in my opinion. I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

