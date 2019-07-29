Peter King Compares Eagles’ Carson Wentz to Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may go down in NFL history as the greatest player to ever play his position. So anytime there are comparisons to the GOAT, people take notice — even when they don’t necessarily relate to his play on the field.

NBC Sports’ Peter King traveled to Eagles training camp this past weekend and spent some quality time talking to Carson Wentz. He came away incredibly impressed with the fourth-year quarterback, especially when describing Wentz’s new diet and nutrition plan. King confirmed that he looked lighter, although Wentz wouldn’t divulge exactly how many pounds he lost. King also made the bold claim that Wentz looked a “little Bradyish, actually.”

Here is how King relayed their meeting, per Pro Football Talk.

Wentz looks a little Bradyish, actually. He’s lost a few pounds (he won’t say how many) which he attributes to training and nutrition—not trying to be Tom Brady II. “Back feels good. Knee feels good,” Wentz told me. “I feel about as healthy as I’ve felt in a long time, both physically and mentally. Been able to take a step back due to the injury the last few years, unfortunately, but it allowed me to see the game from a different perspective. Allowed me to invest a lot of time and energy into my body and into not only get healthy but finding ways to stay healthy for hopefully the duration of my career. I feel really good and ready to go. “I wasn’t necessarily setting out to lose weight. It was just a byproduct of some of the things I’ve been doing but at the end of the day it’s all about how I feel. By no means do I think I’m now too skinny or anything. I’ve lost a couple pounds. I’m not making a big deal about that. But just overall, being healthier … I think will help the longevity of my career. Having played a couple seasons now knowing the rigors of this game, obviously I’ve gotten hurt a few times but it wasn’t because of not being able to take a hit or anything.”

Three Eagles Make NFL Top 100 List

NFL Network angered quite a few Eagles fans when they ranked Carson Wentz at No. 96 on their annual list of the Top 100 NFL Players, down 93 spots from No. 3 overall in 2018. Remember, the NFL players themselves vote for the list. Wentz’s steep drop can be attributed to injuries, of course.

He broke the all-time single-season reception record for a TE in 2018 🙌@ZERTZ_86 breaks into the top 40 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/acjVMizstX — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 29, 2019

The rest of the rankings have been slowly unveiled on the station and now two more Eagles players have made it: Jason Kelce and Zach Ertz. Kelce showed up at No. 72 and is thought to be the only center included in the group, while Ertz registered at No. 40 after breaking the single-season receptions record for tight ends in 2018. Kelce went unranked a year ago and Ertz was No. 68.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!