Randy Moss Spotted Working Out with Eagles’ Nelson Agholor [WATCH]

It’s been a great summer in the football classroom for the Philadelphia Eagles. In early July, cornerbacks Cre’Von LeBlanc and Jeremiah McKinnon were spotted working out in Miami with all-world receiver Antonio Brown. Now, there has been some movement on the offensive side of the ball.

Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor was seen getting tips from Hall of Famer Randy Moss in a video posted by a TV reporter in Tampa Bay. FOX13’s Chris Neyenhouse posted a few snippets of Moss advising Agholor on how to set his feet and line up at the line of scrimmage. Moss is heard instructing Agholor to jump up just “like you’re playing basketball.”

Moss was in Florida for the “All In Football” camp hosted by Plant High School head football coach Robert Weiner. Jaguars backup quarterback Alex McGough and Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling were also down there getting some work in. Earlier this week, Valdes-Scantling appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning, Football” and explained that he has been training with Moss every week, Monday through Thursday, in an effort to improve his own game.

“He’s teaching me the game,” Valdes-Scantling said. “He’s a 14-year (player), Hall of Famer. Couldn’t ask for a better mentor to go out and teach you how to be a great wide receiver.”

Agholor, a Florida native who attended Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, hasn’t commented publicly on why he’s there or what he’s learned from Moss. However, he was more than happy to retweet Neyenhouse’s video. The fifth-year receiver is under contract with the Eagles through 2019 and has seen his production increase — well, last year was the lone exception — in each of his first four seasons. Agholor has accumulated 2,152 yards on 185 catches and 15 touchdowns.

Last week, Agholor was seen playing table tennis with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in Houston as part of a team bonding trip. The 26-year-old admitted to keeping a whiteboard on his locker stall during organized team activities in June so he could chart his dropped passes.

“It’s just something you want to do to keep yourself accountable,” Agholor said. “You look at it. You try to get better each day. You want to repeat the same habits.”