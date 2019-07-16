Eagles Players Have Too Much Fun with FaceApp Challenge [LOOK]

Slow news day or latest trend? The FaceApp Challenge started making the rounds Tuesday and showcased a slew of professional athletes having fun with the old-age filter. It takes regular pictures of seemingly young people and adjusts them to look a little more distinguished – or a bit past their primes.

The Philadelphia Eagles tried out a few images on Twitter, namely Fletcher Cox and Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders and Carson Wentz. Cox actually looked pretty intimidating in his old-age pose, kind of like a psycho version of Fred Sanford – after too much Ripple. Howard and Sanders looked fairly similar to their younger selves, while Wentz resembled a gritty Moses from the Bible — or at least the actor who portrayed Moses in the 1956 movie “The Ten Commandments.”

We had a witty caption for these photos, but our memory isn't what it used to be.#FlyEaglesFly

Meanwhile, a FaceApp Challenge portrait of ex-Eagle Chris Long was attempting to go viral after Lane Johnson tweeted out a photo of Long accepting his Walter Payton Man of the Year Award under the microscope of the old-age filter.

Long, never one to miss out on a good joke, said he was saving all the pictures of his 78-year-old self and planned to use them as motivation to become a Nugenix model in 2063. The latter is a testosterone-boosting supplement for men made famous by former baseball slugger Frank Thomas.

Chris Maragos Announces Retirement from NFL

As many athletes were joking about getting old and what they may look like in the future, one former Eagles player announced his retirement. Chris Maragos, who spent four seasons in Philadelphia as a superb special-teams player, confirmed that his rehab stemming from a 2017 knee surgery had taken its toll. He wrote that “unfortunately, my career will be cut short” and went on to thank Eagles fans for supporting him.

“To all the fans that supported me, especially Eagles fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Maragos wrote. “I’ve tried to put on display every single snap how I think each and every one of you would play the game if you were able to.”

What an amazing ride, thankful for everyone who made it so great!

Maragos played for three different NFL teams in his eight-year career, including the Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. He won two Super Bowl rings during that span, one in Philadelphia and another in Seattle. He finished with 66 combined tackles in 99 total games.