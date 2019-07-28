JJ Arcega-Whiteside Raps to Future at Eagles Talent Show [WATCH]

The Eagles held their annual rookie talent show Saturday inside the NovaCare Complex, an event where veteran players jokingly haze the youngsters. The rookies took the stage and performed their favorite songs to the very vocal and more-than-willing judges. It was more Gong Show than American Idol, although one newcomer completely stole the show.

Luckily, injured cornerback Jalen Mills caught the whole thing on video. Rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside got the crowd to a fever pitch with an almost-perfect rap rendition of Future’s “Chosen One.” He had the entire auditorium bouncing and waving their hands up in the air when he rhymed:

Have a few chains on, I don’t have but one

Bought a few houses and I never sleep at one

And I can have ten cars and I wouldn’t drive one

And when you make it from the bottom you the chosen one

It was a clear indication that this Eagles team already has a pretty special bond after only three days of training camp practices. While Arcega-Whiteside took the top prize for the night, there were a few guys that struggled.

Both rookie left tackle Andre Dillard and rookie running back Miles Sanders weren’t nearly as well received and got booed off the stage. In fact, Sanders got a few things hurled at him after he missed a lyric in 2Pac’s “Keep Ya Head Up.”

Did Chance the Rapper Shout Out DeSean Jackson?

DeSean Jackson was the recipient of a huge shout out on Chance the Rapper’s new album on the track “We Go High.” The Chicago-born rapper seems to mention the Eagles wide receiver by name when he rhymes: “I just want DeSean back like an Eagles fan.” At least that was how Jackson interpreted the line in an Instagram post. The mention comes around the 45-second mark.

#Eagles get a shoutout on @chancetherapper new album in song “We Go High” 🔥🔥 DeSean Jackson thinks he’s saying “I just want DeSean back like an Eagles fan” Or is it "I just want the shine back like a Eagles fan" 🤔 @GeeJackson10 🤷‍♂️

🎥 @DeSeanJackson11 pic.twitter.com/IUlSB3m1ON — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 27, 2019

Upon further review, the line seems to be: “I just want the shine back like a Eagles fan.” The latter makes a little more sense looking at the previous lyric: “Big hands for my ring, I’ma need a Pringles can.” Semantics and technicalities. Point is, the Eagles got a mention from one of the biggest rappers in the game.

Wait a Minute: Meek Mill Drops New Anthem

The real question of the day was whether the Eagles have adopted a new anthem for 2019. The team went crazy for Future’s “Chosen One” and seemed to know every word verbatim, but was it enough to replace their undying love for Meek Mill? The Philly-born rapper recently released some new music of his own, most notably “We Gon Make It” with YBN Cordae.

The track doesn’t specifically reference the Eagles, but there are lines that the team could certainly use as a rallying cry this season. Meek does shout out Philadelphia and even compares himself to Michael Jordan at one point.

In my city, to them kids, I’m like Jordan

Every move I make like chess, it’s important

I just went against the system, spending nights tryna reform it

Lay at night thinkin’ I could lose my life just from doin’ this

It’s a sacrifice, I know it wouldn’t be right if I forfeit

But I do it for the young kings that never had no voices, for real

Of course, nothing will ever replace Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares” in the hearts, minds and souls of both the Eagles and their fans. That was the soundtrack to the first — and still the only — Super Bowl in franchise history.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target