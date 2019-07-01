Torrey Smith Looking for Man Who Bought Him Lunch at Cracker Barrel

There is such a thing as a free lunch these days. Torrey Smith was having lunch recently with his family at Cracker Barrel in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania when an “older gentleman” picked up his entire lunch tab.

The reason? Smith looked like he was a good father and the man wanted to reward him. The Good Samaritan didn’t even realize that he was buying a former NFL wide receiver — not to mention, Super Bowl champion — a free meal.

Smith was eating with his wife, Chanel, and his two boys, Torrey Jeremiah and Kameron James at the time. Smith asked for help, via Twitter, on finding the man so he can pay him back. If not, he vowed to “pay it forward.” Heavy.com left a message for a manager at the Cracker Barrel in Plymouth Meeting.

If I can’t find them I’ll pay it forward. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 30, 2019

Smith spent only one season in Philadelphia, but it was a big one. Maybe the biggest. He hauled in 36 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns in 2017 during the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl win. More importantly, Smith was a force in the playoffs where he had 13 catches for 157 yards, including a score in the NFC Championship Game victory over Minnesota.

The team let the 30-year old go after the Super Bowl and he latched on with the Carolina Panthers last year before a knee injury ended his season abruptly. He is currently a free agent and looking for work in the NFL. Smith fully expected to be back in Carolina for the 2019 season, but the Panthers decided to exercise their player option on him. Smith was rehabbing his way back and thought he could still contribute.

My baby boys 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/83SHVI5Rz9 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 23, 2019

“I’m fully capable of being the guy and fully capable of being a guy,” Smith told Panthers.com. “I’m looking forward to continuing to guide and lead DJ [Moore] and Curt [Samuel]. They are two very talented players and they’re going to be successful in this league for a long time. I’m also looking forward to competing and pushing everyone.”

