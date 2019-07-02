Ellen White, Megan Rapinoe & Alex Morgan All Tied for the Golden Boot

Four players are tied for the Golden Boot at the moment in this year’s Women’s World Cup. Outside of Australia’s Sam Kerr, three of those players are still alive in the tournament and play in the semifinals on Tuesday. The United States face England at Parc Olympique Lyonnais at 3 p.m. EST on Fox.

England’s Ellen White, as well as the USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, all have scored five goals through five games. While Lucy Bronze earns most of the recognition for the Three Lionesses, White is the one who is now the top scorer in her country’s history in the tournament, according to CBS Sports.

Today will likely determine which of these three end up with the Golden Boot. Unless recent trends are bucked, the real battle is likely between White and Rapinoe.

Morgan scored all of her five goals against Thailand in the opening 13-0 rout. It tied the single-game record with Michelle Akers, but hasn’t led to sustained scoring through the ensuing four matches. Her injury against Sweden has seemed to slow her down, though her 30th birthday today could be the good luck charm needed.

Meanwhile, Rapinoe has heated up in the elimination rounds. She notched two penalty kick scores versus Spain in the knockout stage, and then two more to oust France in the quarterfinals.

She also was part of the goal barrage against Thailand, which led to criticism of excessive celebration. Rapinoe fired back in an interview with Fox Sports.

“If anyone wants to come at our team for not doing the right thing, not playing the right way, not being the right ambassador for the sport,” she said, “they can come at us because I think our only crime was an explosion of joy last night.”

Here’s video of her Thailand celebration, as well as her pose after scoring versus France.

Meanwhile, White has scored more gradually, notching goals in four of the five matches. She recorded the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory over Scotland, both of them in a 2-0 blanking of Japan, as well as one each in 3-0 routs over Cameroon and Norway.

This is right along with expectations for England’s top forward. According to Soccer Way, she has recorded 28 goals in her national team career, as well as 62 more over the rest of her career with professional teams.

Who Will Win the Golden Boot at the Women’s World Cup?

2-0 England after review! Ellen White scores her 4th goal of this #FIFAWWC after VAR overturns the offside call. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WGa945dV55 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2019

The United States is the favorite according to Action Network. That means that it’s more likely for Rapinoe and Morgan to get two more matches than White.

Between them, it’s hard to bet against Rapinoe for the Golden Boot at this point. Between her defense on celebrations to her comments to President Donald Trump, she is playing with a chip on her shoulder. However, she is not in the starting lineup today, so that does limit opportunities.

The only other candidate would be Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands. The Dutch are playing Sweden on July 3 to determine the other side of the final. Should they win, Miedema would have two chances to build on her three goals, so far.

Basically, the prediction here is between the winner of England-USA, meaning it’s between White and Rapinoe.