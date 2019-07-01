Ezekiel Elliott Set To Meet With Roger Goodell About Vegas Incident

Ezekiel Elliott is heading to New York and it’s not a good sign for the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL’s reigning rushing champ is set to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding an incident in Las Vegas with a security guard at a music festival.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News first reported that Elliott would be summoned to meet with Goodell.

“For second time in a little over two years, Ezekiel Elliott has been summoned to NY to discuss his behavior w/ commissioner Roger Goodell, a source confirms,” Moore wrote. “Tuesday’s meeting involves May episode in Las Vegas when RB was cuffed and briefly detained — no charges filed — during a concert.”

It had been rumored that the NFL was investigating the incident but it was never confirmed by the league.

A report from the Dallas Morning News last month said that the same day that the NFL requested details of the altercation from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the video of Elliott at the Electric Daisy Carnival emerged on TMZ.

In the video, Elliott is seen arguing with a woman. Later in the clip, a security guard confronts the Cowboys running back and Elliott gets in his face.

“You got something to say,” Elliott told the security officer.

He then appears to make contact with the man with his forearm, pushing him back into a barrier. He was briefly detained but never arrested and Kyle Johnson — the 19-year-old Elliott appears to bump in the video — decided not to press charges.

After the video surfaced Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters, “I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”

Ezekiel Elliott has History of Off-Field Incidents

This is not the first time Elliott is in the spotlight for his behavior away from the field. In the past, it has led to suspensions, investigations and scrutiny from those around him.