Ezekiel Elliott Suspension: Report Says Ban for Running Back Unlikely

According to one Dallas Cowboys insider, Ezekiel Elliott could be getting off without a suspension following an incident with a security guard in Las Vegas.

Jane Slater of NFL Network reported on Twitter Tuesday evening that there is “confidence” that the Cowboys star running back will avoid a suspension.

“A source with knowledge of the situation tells me they’re confident there won’t be a suspension for Ezekiel Elliott. I’m told the Las Vegas police department removed Zeke from situation to protect him but found no merit to victim’s claim.”

Elliott spoke with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York for the second time in a little over two years for his off-field issues on Tuesday. The latest was with a security guard at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. The incident saw increased spotlight after video was published on TMZ of the running back’s interaction with Kyle Johnson, the 19-year-old security guard.

In the video, Elliott is seen arguing with a woman. Later in the clip, Johnson confronts the Cowboys running back, who gets in his face.

He then appears to make contact with the man with his forearm, pushing him back into a barrier. Elliott was briefly detained but never arrested and Johnson decided not to press charges at the time of the incident.

Following the meeting with Goodell, Elliott issued a statement via Twitter:

“Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident. I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision. I apologized to Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it. I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again. -Zeke.”

This is not the first time Elliott is in the spotlight for his behavior away from the field. In the past, it has led to suspensions, investigations and scrutiny from those around him.