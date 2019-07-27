Fortnite World Cup Purse 2019: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?

The 2019 Fortnite World Cup is currently underway at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, a three-day tournament in which nearly 40 million gamers attempted to qualify in an attempt to compete and win a piece of the $30 million of available prize money. Taking place in July 26 and July 28, at the same arena for which the U.S. Open Tennis Championship was held earlier this year — this is not just a tournament for Fortnite’s biggest stars, but a competition among the best-ranked users in the entire game.

Fornite, which has been downloaded over 40 million times, and has an estimated 125 million users worldwide, only two hundred gamers officially qualified to compete in either the duo or solo categories, with some players meeting the requirements to compete in both. Fortnight developer, Epic Games, said that this years tournament is “the most participated-in tournament of all time,” perhaps, because they are offering the largest prize pool in eSports history. Prior to this weekend, there were 10 weeks of qualifying rounds, which narrowed down the pool of gamers allowed to compete in the coveted solo competition on Sunday to a mere 100 players.

The gamers competing in the 2018 Fornite World Cup are younger than ever, as rules were changed this past year to allow gamers who’ve reached the age of 13 to compete. Every player that qualified for the Finals is guaranteed money. Even the lowest place finishers will receive a minimum purse of $50,000.

While tickets to attend and watch the Fortnite World Cup sold out months ago, the tournament is available to live-stream throughout the entire weekend via YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Mixer, Caffeine, and Fortnite’s own website. According to Barstool Gametime, by the of Day 2 of the Fornite World Cup, over 2 million people have tuned into watch the action live.

Duo Champion Prize Money

Solo Champion Prize Money

For the team that nabs the top prize in the doubles category, they will be rewarded with $3 million to split. It is possible for each member of the duos competition to also compete in the solo round. The duos final winners are expected be announced at 4:45 p.m. ET.On Saturday, after six rounds of games, the winners of the Fornite World Cup Duo Champions were gamers Aqua and Nyhrox. Second place, which comes with $2.25 million cash prize was awarded to Rojo and Wofiez, and third place champions, Elevate and Ceice, won $1.8 million. For duo gamers the place between 11th and 20th place, each team is award $100,000 to split.

Duking it out during the “Battle Royal” format of the game, the player who is the last standing during the Fortnight World Cup solo round will be awarded $3 million. The Solo Finals kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the Winner’s Ceremony expected to take place at 4:45 p.m. ET

