NFL Star Golden Tate Suspended for Trying to Conceive Child

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate has been suspended four games by the NFL for taking a performance-enhancing drug. Tate, who went to the Giants in the offseason, will be eligible to return in Week 5. He is appealing the suspension.

Tate claims the positive test resulted from a prescribed fertility drug the receiver had been ingesting as he and his wife attempt to conceive their first child. Tate has stated that he feels confident he can win the appeal.

“This past April, during the off-season, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning. I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient that is on the league’s banned substance list,” Tate said in a statement. “I immediately discontinued use, I reported the situation to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, and I spoke with my coaches and general manager. I did all of this well before a failed test was even confirmed.

“Per NFL protocol, an initial suspension was imminent, but myself and the Giants organization are confident in the facts, and eagerly await my appeal to put this behind us.”

The Giants signed Tate to a four-year, $37.5 million contract in the offseason that includes $23 million fully guaranteed. He was expected to be a key part of a semi-rebuilding team with Eli Manning still under center in what could be his final NFL season.

Since camp opened, here’s the Giants’ WR scorecard: *Golden Tate is appealing four-game suspension for violating NFL policy on PES. *Corey Coleman suffered season-ending torn ACL. *Sterling Shepard fractured thumb, though team does not consider injury to be serious. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2019

Tate came over to Philadelphia in 2018 as part of a mid-season trade with the Detroit Lions. The Eagles gave up a third-round pick to land him. While he struggled early on to get acclimated to the offense, he became a big contributor down the stretch. Overall, he had 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns.

Tate caught the game-winning touchdown from Nick Foles in the Eagles’ 16-15 playoff win over the Chicago Bears in the infamous “Double Doink” game. The score came on a crucial fourth-and-one from the goal line.

“When we made the trade, we were 4-4. We were looking for a spark. We were looking for more firepower on offense,” said Eagles GM Howie Roseman. “When you talk about Golden, here is a guy who has incredible character, incredible production, can really fit any scheme.”