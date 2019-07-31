Freddie Kitchens Dishes on Progress of Rookie CB Greedy Williams

There was some good and some bad out of Greedy Williams on Wednesday, but when it comes to progress, Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is encouraged by what he’s seen so far at training camp out of the rookie corner.

Kitchens addressed the media after camp and talked about how the Browns’ second-round pick has looked in camp so far with pads on.

“Greedy is competing,” Kitchens said. “He is coming along good. We are continuing to roll those guys and rotate them in, and we will see who comes out at the end.”

Williams started with the first-team defense and made a nice tackle against running back Nick Chubb, shooting the gap and stuffing the play at the line.

Normally, it wouldn’t be much of note, but Williams came to the Browns with some concerns about his tackling ability. He seems to be eager to answer those questions, although his coach has plenty of confidence in him.

Greedy Williams hears all your tackling complaints. #Browns pic.twitter.com/QO2Efjr5JA — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) July 31, 2019

“Personally, I do not have a doubt that Greedy is going to tackle,” Kitchens said. “Our corners have to tackle. A lot of times, people want to run on corners in the run game. I hope they do because our corners are going to tackle. Our corners are going to know how to tackle.”

Greedy Williams Adjusting to the NFL Rules

Rashard Higgins works Greedy Williams for the big passing play (maybe a TD?) pic.twitter.com/yqvzMbtTMi — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 31, 2019

While Williams made some plays, he also had what looked like an inexcusable mistake while covering Rashard Higgins. The veteran wide receiver went up for the grab and rolled to the turf while Greedy jumped over him. But since the rookie CB didn’t touch him, Higgins scampered to the end zone after standing up.

“These guys have been playing football their whole life and they never had to touch somebody once he is on the ground,” Kitchens said. “It is just a learning process. Everybody is learning. There is a lot of learning going on right now, which it should be because we are doing a lot of teaching.”

That being said, it is training camp, and it might have just been a case of Williams not wanting to issue more contact than needed.

Greedy Williams Puts Ball-Hawking Abilities on Display

The LSU product has had some nice plays so far at training camp and came on strong last week when he snagged a pair of interceptions, one being of Baker Mayfield on a pass intended for Odell Beckham Jr..

“It is just doing your job,” Williams said following the big day. “Doing your job first. If you do your job first, you can help out others.”

For much of the draft process, Williams looked like a sure-fire first round pick. However, he fell into the second round, where the Browns could swoop him up.

One of the major knocks on him was his unwillingness to make contact and tackle. However, Browns general manager John Dorsey — like Kitchens — did not sound one bit concerned about the issue following the draft.

“I have no problem with his tackling,” Browns general manager Dorsey said. “He’ll get you down. Corners are paid to cover.”

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Remixes ‘Old Town Road’ at Browns Camp [WATCH]

