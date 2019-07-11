WATCH: Hockey Coach Demands National Anthem Respect

A video has gone viral that shows a Connecticut hockey coach telling his players to stand for the National Anthem or get the “f—” out. The coach was identified by Fox News as John Krupinsky, an assistant coach for the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Hockey League.

The video, which you can watch later in this article, shows the players sitting in a locker room as they get a lecture from the coach. Be forewarned that the video contains graphic language. The Washington Times identified him as a “Connecticut minor league hockey coach.”

“Hey guys listen up for a second,” he tells them. “First day of camp. Something really important, okay. We’re not women’s soccer. We’re not the NFL. If there’s anybody here that’s going to be disrespectful to either the American or Canadian National Anthem, grab your gear and get the f— out right now. Because you’ll never see the ice in this arena. We don’t have that problem in hockey. We’re better than that. But there was no sense in wasting anyone’s time if that sh-t is going to happen. I don’t believe it would happen here. We’re the most patriotic sport they have out there, so just keep that in mind, thank you.”

Here’s the video, which went viral on social media:

Here’s what you need to know:

Krupinsky, a Police Officer, Explained Why the National Anthem Matters to Him

HOCKEY COACH: If anybody is going to disrespect the national anthem, ‘get the f—k out.’ This is a man who has integrity and is coach of the year in my book! #FixIt pic.twitter.com/IcEuCIoO2W — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) July 11, 2019

Krupinsky later went on the Fox & Friends show to explain why he cares about the National Anthem. “I take pride in my country,” said Krupinksy on the show.

He added to Fox: “…when they’re playing the national anthem, I don’t think it’s too much to ask your employees to show some respect for the flag and for the country.”

According to Fox, he is also a police sergeant with the Danbury Police Department. “I’ve unfortunately seen it cover too many coffins,” he explained, Fox reported. “I think we can take a timeout to give two minutes’ worth of respect to our soldiers, to our firemen, to your policemen. I don’t think that’s asking too much. I’m not going to apologize for asking players to show a little bit of respect when it’s either the American or Canadian national anthem.”

He also said that the players would be free to protest on their day off.

Krupinsky’s Athletes for America bio says that Sgt. John Krupinsky “has been a police officer for over 30 years now. He is currently a Sergeant with the Danbury Police Department. Sgt. Krupinsky has been assigned to various special units over his career and is a 19 year member of the SWAT Team and Dive Rescue Team.”

It adds: “Sgt. Krupinsky has worked with the United States Secret Service on two Presidential Details including the Inauguration Detail of President George W. Bush. Sgt. Krupinsky spent 14 years working undercover as a Narcotics Detective during which time he was assigned to various Federal Task Forces to include the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Joint Terrorist Task Force.”

Krupsinky is also the President of the Danbury Fraternal Order of Police and currently the Vice-President of the Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police. “Sgt. Krupinsky has received 13 commendations throughout his career to include a life saving award for the rescue of a swimmer that suffered a heart attack during a triathlon. Sgt. Krupinsky also serves as the Manager of Player Relations and an assistant coach for the Danbury Whalers Professional Hockey Team,” says the bio.