Home Run Derby Purse 2019: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The Home Run Derby purse is more lucrative than ever with a total of $2.5 million with the winner earning a $1 million check. The purse received a bump from what would have been $725,000 this season as part of a new agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association, per MLB.com.

Starting this year, there will also be more bonuses tied to the All-Star Game itself. As part of the new election day for All-Star starters, the top vote-getters who advance beyond the primary round will receive bonus payments. And the prize money given to players on the winning All-Star team will be increased.

According to MLB.com, this year’s field has an average age of 25.43 which makes it the youngest field in the history of the contest. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Vladimir Guerro Jr. make the 2019 event the first time two players under the age of 22 have competed in the event.

Aaron Judge Admitted the Home Run Derby Could “Double Our Salary”

Aaron Judge is not competing in this year’s contest but admitted that the new prize structure could get more players to participate. Judge’s current salary is $684,300 and the Yankees star admitted the Derby could “double our salary.”

“That’ll definitely entice a couple of more guys to definitely participate, that type of prize money, man,” Judge told the New York Post. “Especially those of us on the league minimum. That would double our salary in one event. That would be pretty cool.”

Giancarlo Stanton agreed that it would help entice some of the younger players, but noted that it would not impact his decision. Stanton is also absent from the 2019 contest.

“I think it’s good, because when I was a [younger player], there wasn’t really an opportunity for us,” Stanton explained to the New York Post. “They wanted the older guys to go. Now it doesn’t matter who. You can just have a hot first half and they’ll put you in it. So I think the setup is much better now, and this’ll put some more icing on the cake.”

Christian Yelich Pulled Out of the Home Run Derby With an Injury

Christian Yelich was expected to headline the 2019 field of competitiors, but the Brewers star pulled out with an injury. There is still plenty of talent with the following eight players competing: Matt Chapman (replacing Yelich), Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alex Bregman, Joc Pederson, Pete Alonso, Carlos Santana, Josh Bell and Ronald Acuna Jr.