Jamal Crawford Free Agency: List of Teams Interested in Suns SG

Free agency has certainly erupted as soon as the clock hit 6:00 PM EST Sunday evening. Most big names are gone and even many key role players have signed away their fates this offseason.

One player who has not landed on a team yet is Jamal Crawford.

There are teams with interest.

.@JCrossover needs a team! I’ve heard Sixers, Thunder, Nets, Lakers, Heat have interest. — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) July 2, 2019

Last year, Jamal Crawford shot just around 33% from three point range. He averaged 3.6 assists per game which was his highest mark since 10 years ago when he was the lead man for the Knicks.

At 39, Crawford can still truly help an NBA team. That impact will significantly be seen off the court where he can be a mentor for a team with young guards. The Sixers, Nets and Lakers seem like the ones who have the biggest need for that veteran presence.

We still don’t know what the Lakers will decide to do given that Kawhi’s decision is still up in the air, but either way they could use someone like Crawford. Given that they just landed Troy Daniels, that isn’t as realistic if Kawhi does come.

Philadelphia has Al Horford as a great veteran presence now, but their back-court after losing Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick mostly consists of young players. Matisse Thybulle, Zhaire Smith, Josh Richardson, and Marial Shayok could all use someone like Jamal Crawford.

“I would be honored to play there,” Jamal Crawford told me last summer on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“But things obviously have to take its course and I kind of got to sit back, but who wouldn’t want to play there?”

“From a leadership standpoint, having that vet who’s been through those wars and challenges, somebody who can get a shot when the play breaks down, especially in the playoffs. And where Philadelphia is going to get judged, ultimately, is their playoff success. They’re becoming one of those teams.”

Crawford is also a fan of Ben Simmons.

“You can tell, watching him play, he doesn’t play with an agenda,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“You know, a lot of young guys try to establish themselves first. It looks like he’s just trying to win, whatever that is. He may get you 25 points, he may get you 10 assists, he may even get 18 rebounds. It’s just about winning that particular game. I love how he plays the game. He’s very cerebral, always looking for his teammates and looking for the advantage down court, so that’s what I love about him.”

We’ll see where Crawford decides to go, but there is definitely interest out there on the marketplace.