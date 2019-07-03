The Lakers made a free agency signing today and while Kawhi Leonard still remains on the market, LA nabbed a valuable role player for cheap in Jared Dudley. Signing for the veteran minimum, Dudley’s contract won’t count against the Lakers’ cap space to sign a player like Kawhi Leonard.

Known for his hard-nosed defense and ability to contribute solid offensive minutes off the bench, Dudley adds an important layer of depth to the Lakers that is much needed. While the starting unit (although incomplete) looks to already be in good shape defensively thanks to the addition of Anthony Davis, the Lakers desperately need to piece together a competent second unit for when their stars inevitably need some rest.

More than adding depth, Dudley was considered a fantastic locker room presence in Brooklyn and brings the right attitude to the Lakers. Dudley already came in hot by changing up his twitter profile picture to claim that he was, in fact, the third heat in the Lakers Big 3.

Jared Dudley Reveals He Completes Lakers’ Big 3 With Hilarious Photo

Jared Dudley’s new profile picture 😭 THE LAKERS NEW BIG 3 pic.twitter.com/6Viks0oDXQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 3, 2019

Dudley’s personality came through shining bright mere minutes after his signing was announced. Changing his profile picture to him alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Dudley reassured Laker fans that he was on the was and the missing piece to the puzzle.

Despite Dudley being unlikely to ACTUALLY start, the fact remains that he should be an extremely valuable player off the bench for the Lakers this season and see big minutes off the bench at a number of different positions. A defensive pest, Dudley became a bit more well-known after his harassment of Ben Simmons in the playoffs before instigating a fight that got both him and Jimmy Butler ejected.

Jared Dudley Joins LeBron James & Anthony Davis on Lakers’ Roster

Currently, the Lakers have LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Jared Dudley, and Troy Daniels under contract heading into next season. The Lakers also have two-way player Zach Norvell Jr., who is currently playing for the Lakers’ Summer League squad.

In addition to this, the Lakers hold the restricted free agency rights to both Alex Caruso and Jonathan Williams. Barring a major offer for either player, both can be expected to be brought back on team-friendly contracts after showing considerable improvement last season.

The Lakers still need to find another point guard outside of Caruso and while Williams served well playing down low last season, the Lakers need a true big body on the roster in order to counter the size some other teams will run out against them. Davis has the height to play center but as it is well known, he operates best playing power forward alongside a true center capable of doing the dirty work for an offense.