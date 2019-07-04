WATCH: Joey Chestnut Wins 12th Nathan’s Title, Eats 71 Hot Dogs

Joey Chestnut seized his 12th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest championship Thursday, snarfing 71 hot dogs to fall three short of his personal record. The San Jose native outpaced Darron Breeden, Geoffrey Esper and Matt Stonie from wire to wire.
Outside of a 2015 win by fellow contender Matt Stonie, Chestnut has absolutely created a personal dynstasy over the world of competitive eating. He has won 12 out of the last 13 titles.
On the women’s side, Miki Sudo held down 31 franks en route to her sixth championship. She takes home the pink title belt, while Chestnut earned a mustard-colored one. Both received $10,000 in prize money.
The following results are unofficial and will be updated once finalized. The payouts are as follows on the men’s side:
- First place: Joey Chestnut with 71, $10,000
- Second place: Darron Breeden with 50, $5,000
- Third place: Geoffrey Esper with 47, $2,500
On the women’s side (official):
- First place: Miki Sudo with 31 hot dogs, $10,000
- Second place: Michelle Lesko with 26.5 hot dogs, $5,000
- Third place: Sarah Reinecke with 23 hot dogs, $2,500
- Third place: Juliet Lee with 23, $2,500
Here’s video of Chestnut and Sudo’s victories.
Updated List of Competitive Eating Records Held by Joey Chestnut
*The record for Canteen Sandwiches is counted twice on the MLE page. His 2019 record is the most up-to-date one.
- Hot Dogs & Buns: 74 in 10 minutes on July 4, 2018
- Hard-boiled Eggs: 141 in eight minutes on Oct. 5, 2013
- Deep-fried Asparagus: 12 pounds in 10 minutes on Apr. 26, 2014
- Glazed donuts: 55 in eight minutes on June 2, 2017
- Pulled Pork Sandwiches: 45 in 10 minutes on Sep. 1, 2007
- Taco Bell Tacos: 53 in 10 minutes on July 29, 2011
- Buffalo Chicken Wings: 7.61 pounds in 12 minutes on Sep. 2, 2012
- Long form Chicken Wings: 182 in 30 minutes (date unknown)
- Krystals Hamburgers: 103 in eight minutes on Oct. 28, 2007
- Pork Ribs: 13.76 pounds in 12 minutes on Aug. 28, 2013
- Meat Pies: 23 in 10 minutes on Mar. 5, 2016
- Corned Beef Sandwiches: 20 in 10 minutes on Mar. 17, 2012
- Shrimp Wontons: 390 in eight minutes on Feb. 11, 2012
- Gyros: 30 in 10 minutes on May 15, 2016
- Philly Cheesesteaks: 23 in 10 minutes on May 14, 2011
- Funnel Cake: 5.9 pounds in 10 minutes on May 23, 2009
- Fish Tacos: 30 in five minutes on Aug. 7, 2014
- 3-inch Tortilla Tacos: 126 in eight minutes on May 5, 2017
- Mutton Sandwiches: 81 in 10 minutes on May 12, 2018
- Jalapeno Poppers: 118 in 10 minutes on Apr. 8, 2006
- Pepperoni Rolls: 36 in 10 minutes on May 27, 2017
- Twinkies: 121 in six minutes on Oct. 26, 2013
- Boysenberry Pie: 14.5 pounds in eight minutes on Mar. 19, 2016
- Long form Burritos: 14.5 pounds in 10 minutes on May 28, 2016
- Pulled Pork: Nine pounds in six minutes on Sep. 16, 2006
- Horseshoe Sandwiches: Six pounds in 12 minutes (date unknown)
- Pulled Pork Sliders: 62 in 10 minutes on Mar. 28, 2014
- San Pedro Fish Market Shrimp: Seven pounds in eight minutes on May 28, 2018
- Canteen Sandwiches: 28.5 in 10 minutes on June 2, 2018
- Tamales: 102 in 12 minutes on Sep. 29, 2012
- Grilled Cheese Sandwiches: 47 in 10 minutes on June 10, 2006
- Gyoza: 384 in 10 minutes on Aug. 16, 2014
- Pastrami Sandwiches: 25 in 10 minutes on June 2, 2013
- Gumbo (16 oz. bowls): 15 in eight minutes on Nov. 7, 2015
- Ice Cream Sandwiches: 25.5 in six minutes on June 3, 2018
- Poutine: 25.5 pounds in 10 minutes on Oct. 1, 2016
- Shrimp Cocktail: 18 pounds in eight minutes on Dec. 1, 2018
- Hostess Donettes: 257 in six minutes on June 1, 2018
- Salt Potatoes: 13 pounds in 10 minutes on May 14, 2011
- Whole Turkey: 9.35 pounds in 10 minutes on Nov. 22, 2014
- Pierogi: 165 in eight minutes on Oct. 8, 2014
- White Hut Cheeseburgs: 52 in 10 minutes on Sep. 23, 2017
- Pizza Hut P’Zones: 7.5 in 10 minutes on June 4, 2011
- Kolache Factory Kolaches: 56 in eight minutes on Sep. 14, 2007
- Brain Tacos: 54 in eight minutes on Oct. 12, 2013
- Croquetas: 185 in eight minutes on Mar. 10, 2019
- Apple Pie: 4.375 pounds in eight minutes on Sep. 13, 2013
- Pepperoni Rolls: 43 in 10 minutes on May 25, 2019