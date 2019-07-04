WATCH: Joey Chestnut Wins 12th Nathan’s Title, Eats 71 Hot Dogs

Joey Chestnut seized his 12th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest championship Thursday, snarfing 71 hot dogs to fall three short of his personal record. The San Jose native outpaced Darron Breeden, Geoffrey Esper and Matt Stonie from wire to wire.

Outside of a 2015 win by fellow contender Matt Stonie, Chestnut has absolutely created a personal dynstasy over the world of competitive eating. He has won 12 out of the last 13 titles.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo held down 31 franks en route to her sixth championship. She takes home the pink title belt, while Chestnut earned a mustard-colored one. Both received $10,000 in prize money.

The following results are unofficial and will be updated once finalized. The payouts are as follows on the men’s side:

First place: Joey Chestnut with 71, $10,000 Second place: Darron Breeden with 50, $5,000 Third place: Geoffrey Esper with 47, $2,500



On the women’s side (official):

First place: Miki Sudo with 31 hot dogs, $10,000

Second place: Michelle Lesko with 26.5 hot dogs, $5,000

Third place: Sarah Reinecke with 23 hot dogs, $2,500

Third place: Juliet Lee with 23, $2,500

Here’s video of Chestnut and Sudo’s victories.

Miki Sudo downs 31 hot dogs and buns in 10m to again win the #NathansHotDogEatingContest #1010wins pic.twitter.com/JfnqJxB00D — Al Jones (@aljoneswins) July 4, 2019

Updated List of Competitive Eating Records Held by Joey Chestnut

*The record for Canteen Sandwiches is counted twice on the MLE page. His 2019 record is the most up-to-date one.

Hot Dogs & Buns: 74 in 10 minutes on July 4, 2018

Hard-boiled Eggs: 141 in eight minutes on Oct. 5, 2013

Deep-fried Asparagus: 12 pounds in 10 minutes on Apr. 26, 2014

Glazed donuts: 55 in eight minutes on June 2, 2017

Pulled Pork Sandwiches: 45 in 10 minutes on Sep. 1, 2007

Taco Bell Tacos: 53 in 10 minutes on July 29, 2011

Buffalo Chicken Wings: 7.61 pounds in 12 minutes on Sep. 2, 2012

Long form Chicken Wings: 182 in 30 minutes (date unknown)

Krystals Hamburgers: 103 in eight minutes on Oct. 28, 2007

Pork Ribs: 13.76 pounds in 12 minutes on Aug. 28, 2013

Meat Pies: 23 in 10 minutes on Mar. 5, 2016

Corned Beef Sandwiches: 20 in 10 minutes on Mar. 17, 2012

Shrimp Wontons: 390 in eight minutes on Feb. 11, 2012

Gyros: 30 in 10 minutes on May 15, 2016

Philly Cheesesteaks: 23 in 10 minutes on May 14, 2011

Funnel Cake: 5.9 pounds in 10 minutes on May 23, 2009

Fish Tacos: 30 in five minutes on Aug. 7, 2014

3-inch Tortilla Tacos: 126 in eight minutes on May 5, 2017

Mutton Sandwiches: 81 in 10 minutes on May 12, 2018

Jalapeno Poppers: 118 in 10 minutes on Apr. 8, 2006

Pepperoni Rolls: 36 in 10 minutes on May 27, 2017

Twinkies: 121 in six minutes on Oct. 26, 2013

Boysenberry Pie: 14.5 pounds in eight minutes on Mar. 19, 2016

Long form Burritos: 14.5 pounds in 10 minutes on May 28, 2016

Pulled Pork: Nine pounds in six minutes on Sep. 16, 2006

Horseshoe Sandwiches: Six pounds in 12 minutes (date unknown)

Pulled Pork Sliders: 62 in 10 minutes on Mar. 28, 2014

San Pedro Fish Market Shrimp: Seven pounds in eight minutes on May 28, 2018

Canteen Sandwiches: 28.5 in 10 minutes on June 2, 2018

Tamales: 102 in 12 minutes on Sep. 29, 2012

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches: 47 in 10 minutes on June 10, 2006

Gyoza: 384 in 10 minutes on Aug. 16, 2014

Pastrami Sandwiches: 25 in 10 minutes on June 2, 2013

Gumbo (16 oz. bowls): 15 in eight minutes on Nov. 7, 2015

Ice Cream Sandwiches: 25.5 in six minutes on June 3, 2018

Poutine: 25.5 pounds in 10 minutes on Oct. 1, 2016

Shrimp Cocktail: 18 pounds in eight minutes on Dec. 1, 2018

Hostess Donettes: 257 in six minutes on June 1, 2018