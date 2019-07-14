John Deere Classic Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make?

Entering the final round of the John Deere Classic, there are at least 11 golfers within three strokes of the lead. Your leaders in Silvis (Ill.) are Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry at 16-under par, but Bill Haas and Adam Schenk are both one behind.

Haas ripped apart TPC Deere Run with a 7-under par 64, Tringale a 6-under par and Schenk a 5-under par. Landry compiled six birdies and two bogeys to hit his 4-under par 67 for the afternoon.

After starting with a bogey on the first hole, Tringale racked up five birdies on the front nine, as well as two on the back. Meanwhile, Schenk played a clean game, recording five birdies spread across the full 18 holes. Haas surged on the back nine with four birdies between holes No. 13 through No. 17.

Nick Watney, Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Moore and Vaugh Taylor are all within two strokes of the lead. This puts a large handful of contenders in position to earn a hefty paycheck on Sunday.

The payout for the winner $1.08 million. According to Golf News Net, this is the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart.

One additional incentive for participants at TPC Deere Run? Those that are eligible for the British Open next weekend will be flown direct on a charter jet from Moline (Ill.) to either Derry or Belfast in Northern Ireland.

The overall purse is $6 million. Here’s how the top-20 pays out:

1. $1,080,000

2. $648,000

3. $408,000

4. $288,000

5. $240,000

6. $216,000

7. $201,000

8. $186,000

9. $174,000

10. $162,000

11. $150,000

12. $138,000

13. $126,000

14. $114,000

15. $108,000

16. $102,000

17. $96,000

18. $90,000

19. $84,000

20. $78,000

Cameron Tringale, Bill Haas, Adam Schenk & Andrew Landry Career Earnings

Cameron Tringale is your sole leader at the John Deere Classic. pic.twitter.com/FT0mUoPcUO — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 13, 2019

Haas is the largest earner of the four top contenders. According to Yahoo Sports, he has raked in $30,411,789 since turning pro in 2004. The 37-year-old from Charlotte has divided those winning between his time on the PGA Tour ($29,850,379) and the Korn Ferry Tour ($200,473).

His biggest paychecks have come courtesy of his six PGA Tour wins. This is how the payouts shake out in those victories:

2010 Bob Hope Classic ($900,000)

Bob Hope Classic ($900,000) 2010 Viking Classic ($648,000)

Viking Classic ($648,000) 2011 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola ($1.44 million)

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola ($1.44 million) 2012 Northern Trust Open ($1.18 million)

Northern Trust Open ($1.18 million) 2013 AT&T National ($1.17 million)

AT&T National ($1.17 million) 2015 Humana Challenge ($1.026 million)

He ranks No. 35 all-time on PGA Tour Money List. His two other victories came with his father Jay at the 2004 CVS Charity Classic and 2012 Umpqua Bank Challenge. The father-son duo split $430,000 between those events, including $250,000 at the CVS Classic.

Tringale is the next-highest earner at $10,980,612 over the last decade of professional play. According to his PGA Tour profile, $116,904 of that is from his time on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket donates much of his earnings to underpriveleged children. Per an April 2019 article by Sports Spectrum, he has worked with Compassion International to fund aid projects in El Salvador.

“For some reason the Lord has given me this great opportunity financially and blessed my career,” Tringale said. “And I know He wants me to use it not for my own gain but to go and pass it on and use it for His glory and the good of others.”

Landry and Schenk combined have earned less than $6 million. The former has earned $3,957,022 since turning pro in 2009, while Schenk has collected $1,945,804 since 2015. Neither have finished in the top-five at any event so far in their respective careers.