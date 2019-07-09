The Lakers dropped yet another Las Vegas Summer League contest as the Warriors got their revenge after the California Classic. With the loss, the Lakers now fall to 0-3 in Las Vegas with a showdown against the Summer League favorite New York Knicks. Despite the return of Zach Norvell Jr. to the lineup, the Lakers struggled to generate much offense outside of a standout performance from Jordan Caroline.

Jordan Caroline Shines as Lakers Fall to Warriors In Summer League

Both Caroline and Nick Perkins had big nights for the Lakers, though Perkins’ foul trouble opened the door for Caroline to dominate the game late. Going for 27 points and 5 rebounds, Caroline led the way for the Lakers with Perkins and Devontae Cacok being the only other players to score in double digits for the Lakers.

After drawing a string of DNPs and the start – but only 9 minutes – last game, Caroline finally saw north of 20 minutes and made the most of his time on the court. Showing a fantastic ability to head downhill with a head of steam and finish through contact, Caroline repeatedly punished the interior of the Warriors defense. While it seems like the Lakers won’t have too many more games in Las Vegas, it should be interesting to see how Caroline looks moving forward given that he almost certainly has earned himself more minutes.

Lakers vs Knicks Summer League Preview

The Lakers head into the Vegas Summer League finale against the New York Knicks, who were the pre-summer league betting favorites to bring home the Vegas title. So far, Mitchell Robinson has looked utterly dominant so far as a second-year player. His size and athleticism should give the Lakers’ undersized roster fits as they have no real counter for what he brings to the table.

The Lakers will be desperate for some solid guard play as they will almost certainly be forced away from the basket with Robinson on the court and need their shots to be falling. Veteran scorer Joe Young needs to find his shot again while other shooters like Dakota Mathias and Jordan Howard will have to step up and knock down their open looks or else the Lakers’ Summer League finale could turn ugly.

