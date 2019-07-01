Longtime NBA veteran Caron Butler added fuel to the fire of the Kawhi Leonard Lakers rumors with a late night tweet. Butler last played in the NBA in 2016 and was a journeyman player that had some excellent years with the Washington Wizards.

Butler posted career averages of 14.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists through his 15-year career. Across those 15 years, Butler played for the Heat, Lakers, Wizards, Mavericks, Clippers, Bucks, Thunder, Pistons, and Kings. Safe to say that Butler has made a number of connections throughout his extensive time in the NBA.

Caron Butler Tweets Photo of Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James in Lakers Gear

Butler tweeted a photoshopped picture of Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James with some explosive emojis. While Butler isn’t involved with the Lakers in any capacity and this is most likely just his speculation, the NBA is an insanely close brotherhood and it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Butler might by some miracle have some insider information – he did play for an incredibly large number of teams.

Patrick Beverly to Clippers Sets Up Clippers for Run At Kawhi

The Patrick Beverley three-year $40M contract still has the Clippers positioned to have a max salary. Los Angeles now has $41M in room, including the free agent holds of Rodney McGruder and Ivica Zubac. https://t.co/GhrVuPapUD — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2019

The Clippers brought back Patrick Beverley on a three year, $40 million contract – keeping themselves flexible in the cap department. With Beverley back in place, the Clippers return nearly the entire core that made a playoff run without a true star in place. The Clippers have long been rumored to be lusting after Kawhi and pose a serious threat to the Lakers’ attempt to create a super team.

Kawhi is meeting with both Los Angeles teams during his free agency period and while the Lakers have star power on their side, the Clippers have a strong culture already in place and Leonard – a notoriously reserved person – could enjoy the perks of a major media market without being under the excruciating spotlight that follows the Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard’s Historic 2019 Playoff Run

Kawhi Leonard’s playoff run on the Raptors set him up in the position to have a legitimate case at being the best basketball player on the planet. An elite two-way force capable of taking over a game both on the offensive and defensive end, no player in the league has the overall impact that Leonard brings to the table.

Leonard’s myth began to grow after he willed the Raptors to a game seven win over the dangerous 76ers with a thrilling series-clinching buzzer beater. From there, Leonard would go on to lead the Raptors to an epic come from behind series win over the top-seeded Milwaukee bucks where they won four consecutive games.

To put the cherry on top, Leonard dominated the Warriors in Oracle in the Finals and after giving away home-court advantage in game two, willed them to consecutive victories on the road to put them within striking distance of the Championship.